A: You’re a student, I bet you don’t have to spend much time on household chores.
B: What’s that got to do with the price of fish?
A: Well, one major boon to working from home is that I can get housework done during short breaks when I need to get away from the computer and stretch my legs.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I spend more time doing homework than housework, but I also find I can get lots done in the 10-minute break between classes. Technically, at least. At the moment, I spend most breaks lying on my bed and zoning out.
A: 你是學生，我猜你不需要花很多時間做家事。
B: 你這話跟我們討論的主題有什麼關聯啊？
A: 在家上班的一個主要優點是，在我需要離開電腦、舒展筋骨的休息時間，可以用來做家事。
B: 我做功課的時間比做家事還多，可是我也發現在十分鐘的下課時間，可以做好多事。至少就技術上來說是如此啦。不過目前我下課時間多半還是躺在床上放空。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“What’s that got to do with the price of fish?”
Set phrase used as a question to ask about the relevance to the conversation of the interlocutor’s previous statement.
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (5/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（五） A: Ah! I get that e-books have all those advantages, but from where I’m sitting they have a fatal flaw, and that is they don’t have the smell of books. B: You mean they don’t have any gravitas? A: You could put it like that. But don’t you just love the smell of books? Whenever I buy a new book, I love the smell of the paper, especially with a certain type of recycled paper, it just smells so nice! I just hold it close to me and smell it. B: Ha, I know what you mean,
A: So, how are you finding the distance learning? B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages. A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits. B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons. A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？ B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。 A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。 B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: I think the main problem with working from home is the lack of social interaction. I spend whole days with nobody to talk to except Alexa, the smart assistant. B: I think that would be heaven. I live in a small apartment with my family. We have a yappy dog and a bawling baby. The constant noise is driving me to distraction. A: Distraction is an issue for me, too. I have to turn off all social media notifications while I work, and have to force myself not to wander onto online auction sites. A: 我想在家工作的主要問題是缺乏社交互動。我一整天都沒有人可以說話，除了對智慧型助理Alexa 講話。 B: