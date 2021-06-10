SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (4/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（四）

A: You’re a student, I bet you don’t have to spend much time on household chores.

B: What’s that got to do with the price of fish?

A: Well, one major boon to working from home is that I can get housework done during short breaks when I need to get away from the computer and stretch my legs.

A student relaxes at home, with a mask on the table next to him. 學生在家放鬆，身旁的桌上放著一片口罩。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I spend more time doing homework than housework, but I also find I can get lots done in the 10-minute break between classes. Technically, at least. At the moment, I spend most breaks lying on my bed and zoning out.

A: 你是學生，我猜你不需要花很多時間做家事。

B: 你這話跟我們討論的主題有什麼關聯啊？

A: 在家上班的一個主要優點是，在我需要離開電腦、舒展筋骨的休息時間，可以用來做家事。

B: 我做功課的時間比做家事還多，可是我也發現在十分鐘的下課時間，可以做好多事。至少就技術上來說是如此啦。不過目前我下課時間多半還是躺在床上放空。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.