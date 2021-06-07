Germany to build up reserve vaccine capacity to fight future pandemics 德國將建置疫苗戰備產能 因應未來疫情

Germany plans to pay vaccine manufacturers an annual reservation fee to build up reserve capacity of 600-700 million doses per year to help it fight future pandemics, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

The government plans to launch a call for tenders for so-called pandemic preparedness contracts with a five-year term, he told a news conference.

“We in the government have agreed that we want to provide capacity for production of vaccines in and for Germany,” Spahn said, adding that this could be activated very quickly so that vaccine production could start at short notice.

Employees in cleanroom suits on March 27 test the procedures for the manufacturing of the messenger RNA (mRNA) for the COVID-19 vaccine at the new manufacturing site of German company BioNTech in Marburg, central Germany. BioNTech said on March 30 it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected. 德國BioNTech公司員工身著無塵服，測試生產武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫苗的信使核糖核酸（mRNA）程序。三月二十七日攝於該公司新建於德國中部馬爾堡之製造地點。BioNTech於三月三十日表示，今年有望與美國合作夥伴輝瑞合作生產二十五億劑疫苗，比先前預估的量多百分之二十五。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

Manufacturing setbacks and an over-reliance on European Union approval for supplies slowed Germany’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. It wants to boost domestic production to ensure that it is not deprived of shots in future pandemics.

In February, it set up a vaccine production task force with the aim of building up domestic production and reducing bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Germany will also set up a center for pandemic vaccines at its vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Spahn said.

Germany is home to BioNTech and CureVac, two of the leading developers of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, as well as pharmaceutical giants Bayer and Merck and many small and medium-sized suppliers.

The German plan is one of more than half a dozen by governments around the world to avert shortages by supporting drug companies’ local production.

Some, including Australia, Brazil, Japan and Thailand, are setting up manufacturing partnerships with drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC.

Elsewhere, Italy has pledged state backing for a public-private vaccine production centre, while Austria, Denmark and Israel plan a joint research and development fund and will explore whether to produce their own next-generation vaccines.

(Reuters)

德國衛生部長延斯‧史巴恩上週三表示，德國計劃支付疫苗生產商年度訂金，以建立每年六至七億劑的儲備生產量能，幫助抵抗未來之疫病。

史巴恩在記者會中表示，德國政府規劃了以五年為一期的所謂疫情戰備合約，並將進行招標。

「政府已同意要提供疫苗產能，以在德國製造疫苗，並供德國使用」，史巴恩表示，並補充說這可能會很快啟動，以便疫苗生產可在接獲命令後立即開始。

製造上的挫折，以及過度依賴歐盟批准其供應，減緩了德國推出COVID-19疫苗之速度。德國希望提高國內產量，以確保在未來的疫情中不會發生疫苗數量不足的窘境。

德國在二月成立了一個疫苗生產專門小組，旨在增進國內生產，並減少供應鏈中的瓶頸。

史巴恩表示，德國亦將在負責審批疫苗的官方機構「保羅艾爾立希研究所」設立一個大流行疫情之疫苗中心。

德國是BioNTech及CureVac這兩家mRNA疫苗開發領頭羊之所在地，境內並有製藥巨頭拜耳、默克，以及許多中小型供應商。

與德國此計畫類同，已有六個以上的國家以政府之力來支持藥商在本土製造疫苗，以避免疫苗供應短缺。

包括澳洲、巴西、日本及泰國在內的一些國家，正與製藥商阿斯特捷利康建立製造合作夥伴關係。

而在其他國家，義大利已承諾以國家之力支持建立民間與政府合作的疫苗生產中心，奧地利、丹麥與以色列則計劃設置聯合研發基金，並將研究是否自行生產新一代的疫苗。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）