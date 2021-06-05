SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You prefer e-books, don’t you? (1/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（一） A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted. B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book! A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult. B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks. A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the