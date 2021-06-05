Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy. Wang says
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (1/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（一） A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted. B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book! A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult. B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks. A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the
People working from home during lockdown spend more time at their jobs and are less likely to be promoted or take time off sick, but are paid above average wages, according to an official study in the UK. Documenting the shift to remote work during the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people who did some work at home in 2020 rose by 9.4 percentage points from a year earlier to 35.9 percent of the workforce — representing more than 11 million employees. However, there were substantial variations between occupations and parts of the country, reflecting the
A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) compound formula called Taiwan Chingguan Yihau or NRICM101, which was developed by Taiwan’s National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM), and has been selling very well in Europe and America. On May 18, in view of the local outbreak of COVID-19, some pharmaceutical companies received emergency authorization from the Ministry of Health and Welfare to manufacture the compound for clinical treatment in Taiwan. Tsai Chia-i, director of the Department of TCM at the Veterans’ General Hospital, Taichung (VGHTC), says that NRICM101, having received emergency authorization and a license to be manufactured and used for clinical