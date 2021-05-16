All Nantou County classrooms to be air conditioned from next academic year 南投拚教室全面有冷氣 縣長林明溱感謝蘇貞昌

High temperatures over the last few weeks, more like what one would expect at the height of summer, have caused many students to complain about the oppressive heat. During an administrative report delivered to the Nantou County Council on Friday, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen thanked Premier Su Tseng-chang for taking on board his suggestion by allocating funds from the central government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to install air conditioning in all of the nation’s elementary and high schools.

Lin reported that his administration has also committed an additional NT$100 million to the project and has already put the air conditioning upgrades out to tender. Lin expects that all of Nantou County’s students will be able to enjoy air-conditioned classrooms by the beginning of the next academic year.

Lin says that after the legislature passed a NT$400 billion budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, many parents petitioned him to do something about the lack of air conditioning in classrooms, since every year come summertime, students find it difficult to concentrate on their lessons. Lin says he brought the matter up during a county administration meeting and suggested allocating NT$20 billion from the budget to install air conditioning in all classrooms.

Students attend class in a classroom without air conditioning in Nantou County on Friday. 學生在一間沒有冷氣的教室上課，週五攝於南投縣。 Photo: Chen Feng-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳鳳麗

After Lin’s suggestion was reported in the media, Su took action to set aside funds for the project and guaranteed that all of the nation’s elementary and high school classrooms would have air conditioning by the end of February next year.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

最近高溫炎熱如盛夏，學生直喊熱，南投縣長林明溱十四日在縣議會進行施政報告時表示，感謝行政院長蘇貞昌聽到他的建議，從前瞻基礎建設計畫預算編列經費，讓全國中小學教室裝冷氣。

Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen, front second left, inspects electrical equipment at a school in Nantou County on Friday as part of a project to install air conditioning in all of the county’s school classrooms. 為達成中小學班班有冷氣之目標，南投縣長林明溱(前左二)週五視察學校電力設備。 Photo: Hsieh Chieh-yu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者謝介裕

南投縣也自籌一億元配合款，最近已完成冷氣招標，預計下學年開始，縣內學生將陸續有冷氣可吹。

林明溱指出，行政院前瞻基礎建設計畫四千億元預算在立法院通過後，他接獲許多學生家長反映，因教室沒有冷氣，每到夏天學生難以專心上課，當時他就在縣務會議建議行政院長蘇貞昌，能從前瞻基礎建設計畫預算中撥出兩百億元給全國中小學教室裝冷氣。

經媒體披露後，蘇院長即果斷指示行政院編列，還保證要在明年二月底前，達成全國中小學教室全面裝冷氣政策。

(自由時報張協昇)