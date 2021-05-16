High temperatures over the last few weeks, more like what one would expect at the height of summer, have caused many students to complain about the oppressive heat. During an administrative report delivered to the Nantou County Council on Friday, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen thanked Premier Su Tseng-chang for taking on board his suggestion by allocating funds from the central government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to install air conditioning in all of the nation’s elementary and high schools.
Lin reported that his administration has also committed an additional NT$100 million to the project and has already put the air conditioning upgrades out to tender. Lin expects that all of Nantou County’s students will be able to enjoy air-conditioned classrooms by the beginning of the next academic year.
Lin says that after the legislature passed a NT$400 billion budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, many parents petitioned him to do something about the lack of air conditioning in classrooms, since every year come summertime, students find it difficult to concentrate on their lessons. Lin says he brought the matter up during a county administration meeting and suggested allocating NT$20 billion from the budget to install air conditioning in all classrooms.
Photo: Chen Feng-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳鳳麗
After Lin’s suggestion was reported in the media, Su took action to set aside funds for the project and guaranteed that all of the nation’s elementary and high school classrooms would have air conditioning by the end of February next year.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
最近高溫炎熱如盛夏，學生直喊熱，南投縣長林明溱十四日在縣議會進行施政報告時表示，感謝行政院長蘇貞昌聽到他的建議，從前瞻基礎建設計畫預算編列經費，讓全國中小學教室裝冷氣。
Photo: Hsieh Chieh-yu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者謝介裕
南投縣也自籌一億元配合款，最近已完成冷氣招標，預計下學年開始，縣內學生將陸續有冷氣可吹。
林明溱指出，行政院前瞻基礎建設計畫四千億元預算在立法院通過後，他接獲許多學生家長反映，因教室沒有冷氣，每到夏天學生難以專心上課，當時他就在縣務會議建議行政院長蘇貞昌，能從前瞻基礎建設計畫預算中撥出兩百億元給全國中小學教室裝冷氣。
經媒體披露後，蘇院長即果斷指示行政院編列，還保證要在明年二月底前，達成全國中小學教室全面裝冷氣政策。
(自由時報張協昇)
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (1/5) 請房東過來看就好了（一） B: You look like you could sleep for 1,000 years. A: Tell me about it. I’m exhausted. I’ve finally moved to the new apartment. Had I known it was going to be this much mental and physical effort… B: Well, it’s done now. You can sit back and relax in your new home. A: We still haven’t unpacked everything, the apartment looks like a bomb hit it, and we’re having a few teething problems. The whole thing is really testing my patience. B: You’re just tired. Your nerves are frayed. What kind of teething problems are you having? B: 你的樣子，看起來好像一躺下去就可以睡到天荒地老。 A:
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (3/5) 請房東過來看就好了（三） A: We also have problems with the washing machine and the extractor fan in the bathroom. B: What’s wrong with the washing machine? A: We need to change the drain cover for the outlet pipe. The drain hole has bars going across it. I can’t get the pipe in, and if it isn’t a snug fit, it will flood the floor. B: And how about the extractor fan? What’s wrong with that? A: It doesn’t exist. A: 我們的洗衣機和浴室抽風機也有問題。 B: 洗衣機怎麼了？ A: 出水管用的排水孔，上面的蓋子必須換掉，因為排水孔的蓋子有金屬橫條，所以沒辦法把洗衣機排水管裝進去，如果沒有安裝密實，地板就會淹水。 B: 那抽風機是怎樣？是哪裡有問題？ A: 問題是沒有抽風機。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Just get the landlord around to take a look at it (4/5) 請房東過來看就好了（四） A: The third issue is that we wanted to put an oven in the kitchen. B: What’s stopping you? Isn’t there enough space for it? A: There’s plenty of space, but it needs a special cable. It runs on 220 volts, not 110 volts like most appliances. B: That’s just a small thing. Get in touch with the landlord and ask him to send an electrician around. If these are all the issues you’ve found with the new apartment, then you’re doing pretty well. A: I know, I know. There is one last problem, but it’s not really the