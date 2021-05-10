A black kite (Milvus migrans, commonly known as an “eagle”) named “Little Eggplant,” which is Taiwan’s first confirmed migratory black kite, has been tracked by satellite for just over a year and recently went on another surprising journey.
Lin Hui-shan, leader of National Pingtung University of Science and Technology’s (NPUST) Black Kite Conservation Research Project, which is subsidized by the Forestry Bureau, said that “Little Eggplant” spent the winter on the coast of China’s Guangdong Province, from where it set off northward on April 3. On April 15, after a 13-day journey of about 1,800 kilometers, it arrived back in Shandong Province, where it had spent summer last year. After a few days of not receiving any signal, the team received data again out of the blue, showing that the bird had long been out of Shandong. It had taken only six hours to cross the Bohai Sea at an average speed of 65 kilometers per hour, crossing North Korea into Russia in just two days. The bird’s new journey was once again cause for amazement.
Lin said that because “Little Eggplant” is still very young (estimated to be three years old) and the first migratory black kite to be tracked in East Asia, it is not yet certain whether such exploration is normal for migratory black kites, and it is difficult to determine where “Little Eggplant” originally hatched.
Photo courtesy of the Bird Ecology Lab at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology 照片：屏科大鳥類生態研究室提供
“Little Eggplant” was first found by a farmer in an eggplant field last year while wintering in Taiwan. Because the bird had been poisoned by rat poison, it was rushed to NPUST’s Wildlife Conservation Center, where it recovered under the tender care of the center’s veterinarians. After being released into the wild, “Little Eggplant” was confirmed to be a migratory bird based on the data emitted by the satellite tracking device that it carries.
(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)
台灣首度證實為候鳥的黑鳶（俗稱「老鷹」）「小茄子」，衛星追蹤滿週年，近日又有驚奇旅程。
Photo courtesy of the Bird Ecology Lab at NPUST 照片：屏科大鳥類生態研究室提供
由林務局補助的屏東科技大學「黑鳶保育研究計畫」，召集人林惠珊表示，「小茄子」去年冬天在中國廣東沿海渡冬，今年四月三日啟程北返，經過十三天約一千八百公里的旅程，在四月十五日回到去年的渡夏地山東，但短暫幾天沒有訊號。豈料目前回傳的資料顯示，小茄子早就從山東出海，只花了六小時穿越渤海灣，平均時速達六十五公里，而且在短短兩天內橫越北韓進入俄羅斯境內，新的旅程再次讓人驚奇。
林惠珊表示，由於小茄子還很年輕（估計三歲），而且是東亞第一隻追蹤的黑鳶候鳥，目前不確定這樣的探索行為是否屬於黑鳶候鳥的常態，也難以確定小茄子的出生地是何處。
「小茄子」去年在台灣渡冬時，因老鼠藥中毒，由農民在茄子園拾獲後緊急送到屏科大保育類野生動物收容中心，在獸醫師悉心照料後才撿回一命；野放後進行衛星追蹤，發現「小茄子」的候鳥身分。
（中央社）
