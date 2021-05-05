A: I checked online for the smartwatch you were talking about, or a smart wristband, and I found there were so many different brands, so many different choices. Which one should we get?
B: Think about what kind of functions mom would need.
A: Look, this one has GPS, so it can also record the route you jog!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Mom doesn’t jog! You’re the only one in the family that goes jogging regularly.
A: But mom goes walking a lot.
B: You’re not wrong.
A: 我上網查了一下你說的智慧手錶，或說智慧手環，發現有好多牌子、好多種選擇喔。不知道該買哪一種才好？
B: 就想像一下，媽媽大概會需要哪些功能。
A: 你看這支有GPS功能，所以還可以記錄慢跑的路線耶！
B: 媽媽才不會去路跑咧！我們家大概只有你在跑步。
A: 可是媽常去散步啊。
B: 也對。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“You’re not wrong”
This is simply a device using a word representing the opposite of what you mean and putting a negative in front of it. Saying “you’re not wrong” is the same as saying “you’re right.”
