SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Which one should we get? (3/5) 不知道該買哪一種才好？（三）

A: I checked online for the smartwatch you were talking about, or a smart wristband, and I found there were so many different brands, so many different choices. Which one should we get?

B: Think about what kind of functions mom would need.

A: Look, this one has GPS, so it can also record the route you jog!

A woman wearing a smartwatch stands on a river bank. 一名戴著智慧手環的女子，佇立在河畔。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Mom doesn’t jog! You’re the only one in the family that goes jogging regularly.

A: But mom goes walking a lot.

B: You’re not wrong.

A: 我上網查了一下你說的智慧手錶，或說智慧手環，發現有好多牌子、好多種選擇喔。不知道該買哪一種才好？

B: 就想像一下，媽媽大概會需要哪些功能。

A: 你看這支有GPS功能，所以還可以記錄慢跑的路線耶！

B: 媽媽才不會去路跑咧！我們家大概只有你在跑步。

A: 可是媽常去散步啊。

B: 也對。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: