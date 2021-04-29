A: I’ve been thinking about what you said about kintsugi. It’s actually quite a profound and beautiful concept. I will see about finding a restorer who uses the technique.
B: I’m glad I talked you around. Just think: it’s like the bowl is a living object. We all get scars, simply by living. Instead of hiding them, we should acknowledge the importance of the experiences that shape us.
A: Alright, enough with the philosophizing. I just want to make sure that I get out of this situation alive.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: Why don’t you bring the bowl fragments over this afternoon and I’ll help you box them up carefully and send it off to a reputable restorer.
A: 我在想你說的「金繼」，這真的是很深刻、很美的概念。我會來找找看有沒有會這種技術的修復師。
B: 我很高興把你說服了。你想想，這個碗就好像是有生命的。只要是活著，我們都會有些傷疤。與其把它遮掩起來，不如承認這些經驗對形塑我們扮演了重要的角色。
A: 好啦，你大道理也講夠了吧。現在這情況，我只想確定能夠全身而退。
B: 那你今天下午把這碗的碎片帶來，我幫你小心包起來，寄去給一個很有名的修復師。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“I’m glad I talked you around”
I’m glad I managed to persuade you.
