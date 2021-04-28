What would happen when a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer clashes with an evil conglomerate in his motherland South Korea? With a unique storyline like this, South Korean mafia-themed TV series “Vincenzo” has swept across Asia since its February premiere, while allowing the audience to take a peek at the mysterious life of a mafia family.
Starring Korean actors Song Joong-ki, Ok Taec-yeon and Jeon Yeo-bin, the drama series revolves around mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano’s battle with a corrupt company that acts like the mafia. Song has been nominated for the Baeksang Arts Awards for his role as the lawyer. As the show is about to end this weekend, anticipation of the finale has surged.
In addition to the K-dramas, Korean films continue to shine on the world stage, as movie “Minari,” which tells the story of a Korean immigrant family, earned six nominations from the Academy Awards this year. The award ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Monday, Taiwan time.
Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片︰網飛提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
當一位義大利籍的黑道律師在他的祖國南韓，和邪惡財團爆發衝突，會產生怎樣的故事呢？南韓神劇《黑道律師文森佐》以獨特「黑手黨」題材，自二月開播後即橫掃亞洲地區，讓觀眾們一窺神秘黑手黨家族的面貌。
《黑道律師》由韓星宋仲基、玉澤演、全余贇（全汝彬）所主演，劇情圍繞在黑手黨律師文森佐卡薩諾，和作風與黑道相似的貪腐財團之對抗，宋仲基還因飾演文森佐榮獲百想藝術大獎視帝的提名。隨著該劇本週將落幕，精彩大結局備受期待。
除了韓流影集，南韓電影也在世界舞台上發光。而講述韓國移民家庭故事的《夢想之地》，更入圍今年奧斯卡獎六項大獎！頒獎典禮已於台灣時間本週一在洛杉磯登場。
（台北時報張聖恩）
Do you know your Taiwanese pineapple varieties? Whether eaten as fruit, used in cooking or made into a dessert, everyone has been eating their fill of pineapple recently. However, do you know which variety of the prickly fruit you have been eating or which variety tops the charts as Taiwan’s most prized export variety? Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co has put together a Facebook post to give the public a quick rundown of the most common varieties of pineapple found on these islands. ‧ Golden Diamond Pineapple (Tainung No. 17) The fruit has a conical appearance and its flesh is golden yellow, sweet
Are you a dog person or a cat person? (5/5) 你是擁狗派 還是擁貓派？（五） A: So, I used to treat my cat the way you would treat a dog, but he wouldn’t let me stroke him or hold him, and it wounded my self-esteem. B: You have to wait for cats to come to you. You need to be kind to them, and speak softly to them, and then ignore them, and when the time is right, they will naturally get close to you. A: Cats really are inscrutable creatures. No wonder people are often divided into “dog people” and “cat people.” I’m definitely a dog person, and I’m quite like a dog
So you think it’s a lost cause? (1/5) 所以你覺得這沒救了嗎？（一） A: I’m in real trouble now. I’ve broken my grandma’s favorite bowl. B: Did it hold a lot of sentimental value for her? A: It did, but that’s not the problem. It was a very expensive Japanese tea ceremony bowl: an antique. B: Ouch. It’s not like you can order a new one, is it? A: Do you think I should see if I can superglue it together and pretend nothing had happened? B: I have a better idea. Have you heard of the traditional Japanese restoration technique known as “kintsugi?” A: 我現在麻煩大了，我把我阿嬤最喜歡的碗給打破了。 B: 這對她來說很有紀念價值嗎？ A: 對，可是問題不在這裡。這是日本茶道用的碗，很貴，而且是古董欸！ B: