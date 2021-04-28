‘Vincenzo,’ ‘Minari’ win acclaim as Korean wave rises《黑道律師》、《夢想之地》韓流影視持續發威

What would happen when a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer clashes with an evil conglomerate in his motherland South Korea? With a unique storyline like this, South Korean mafia-themed TV series “Vincenzo” has swept across Asia since its February premiere, while allowing the audience to take a peek at the mysterious life of a mafia family.

Starring Korean actors Song Joong-ki, Ok Taec-yeon and Jeon Yeo-bin, the drama series revolves around mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano’s battle with a corrupt company that acts like the mafia. Song has been nominated for the Baeksang Arts Awards for his role as the lawyer. As the show is about to end this weekend, anticipation of the finale has surged.

In addition to the K-dramas, Korean films continue to shine on the world stage, as movie “Minari,” which tells the story of a Korean immigrant family, earned six nominations from the Academy Awards this year. The award ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Monday, Taiwan time.

Actor Song Joong-ki, right front, and actress Jeon Yeo-bin, left front, in a still from “Vincenzo.” 韓星宋仲基（右前）、全余贇（左前）在《黑道律師文森佐》劇照中 Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片︰網飛提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

當一位義大利籍的黑道律師在他的祖國南韓，和邪惡財團爆發衝突，會產生怎樣的故事呢？南韓神劇《黑道律師文森佐》以獨特「黑手黨」題材，自二月開播後即橫掃亞洲地區，讓觀眾們一窺神秘黑手黨家族的面貌。

《黑道律師》由韓星宋仲基、玉澤演、全余贇（全汝彬）所主演，劇情圍繞在黑手黨律師文森佐卡薩諾，和作風與黑道相似的貪腐財團之對抗，宋仲基還因飾演文森佐榮獲百想藝術大獎視帝的提名。隨著該劇本週將落幕，精彩大結局備受期待。

除了韓流影集，南韓電影也在世界舞台上發光。而講述韓國移民家庭故事的《夢想之地》，更入圍今年奧斯卡獎六項大獎！頒獎典禮已於台灣時間本週一在洛杉磯登場。

（台北時報張聖恩）