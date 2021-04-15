B: We went to view an apartment yesterday. It checked all the boxes for me, but my partner was not entirely convinced.
A: Well, it’s an important decision. You will have to give it a lot of thought before you take the plunge.
B: I know. It has a modern kitchen with newly fitted units and a spacious bathroom. All the walls are clean and there is plenty of storage in the bedrooms.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: It sounds pretty good to me. Why was your partner undecided?
B: The main bedroom overlooks a main road. It could be quite noisy at night. We need to go back after dark to see if the noise levels are acceptable.
B: 我們昨天去看了一間公寓，我需要的條件它都符合了，可是我另一半不太滿意。
A: 租房子是重要的決定，出手之前要想清楚。
B: 我知道。它有現代化的廚房，設備都是新的，還有空間寬敞的浴室。牆壁都很乾淨，而且臥室裡有很多收納空間。
A: 這聽起來很不錯啊？你另一半還要考慮什麼？
B: 那個主臥室旁邊底下是一條大馬路，晚上可能會蠻吵的。我們需要在天黑以後再去一次，看看噪音是不是在能接受的範圍內。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Take the plunge
This means to commit yourself to a course of action that will have significant ramifications and will not be easy to change course from.
