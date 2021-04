SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (1/5) 冷氣機好像壞了(一) A: In March, spring was upon us, then the last two weeks it suddenly turned cold, and now it’s like a hot summer’s day. This weather is really unpredictable. B: Yep. Summer will be here soon. We should clean the filter in the air conditioner to get ready. A: Huh? You can take this out? B: My god, you’ve never cleaned it? It’s caked with dust! This way the air conditioner will waste electricity. A: No wonder my electricity bill was so high last summer. A: 三月春暖花開,然後前兩個禮拜忽然變得好冷,現在又熱得跟夏天一樣,這種天氣真是難以捉摸! B: 對呀,夏天快到了,我們把冷氣機濾網清洗一下,提早做準備。 A: 蛤?這個可以拆喔? B: 天哪你都不洗的嗎,你看好多灰塵!這樣冷氣會很耗電耶! A: 難怪去年夏天電費那麼高! (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱) English 英文: Chinese 中文: