A: What an idiot I am! There’s nothing wrong with the air conditioner. It’s the remote that’s not working.
B: Is the remote faulty, or are the batteries dead?
A: I changed the batteries, but it’s still not doing anything. See, I bought this new one online.
Photo: Pan Tzu-chiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者潘自強
B: Wow, nice! And you even bought the right model!
A: The seller was really patient, and told me exactly which model I needed to buy. But I think that remotes die so quickly, and you have no choice but to throw them away. It’s really not very environmentally friendly.
A: 我真是豬頭啊，冷氣機根本沒壞，是遙控器壞了！
B: 遙控器到底是壞了，還是電池沒電？
A: 我換了電池還是沒反應。所以你看，我就上網買了這個新的遙控器！
B: 哇，厲害！虧你還買對了型號！
A: 那個賣家很有耐心，詳細告訴我買哪一支才是對的。不過我覺得遙控器動不動就壞，最後只能丟掉，真的很不環保。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Have no choice but to”
This phrase means that you have to do something. You can also use “alternative” or “option” instead of “choice.”
I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (1/5) 冷氣機好像壞了（一） A: In March, spring was upon us, then the last two weeks it suddenly turned cold, and now it’s like a hot summer’s day. This weather is really unpredictable. B: Yep. Summer will be here soon. We should clean the filter in the air conditioner to get ready. A: Huh? You can take this out? B: My god, you’ve never cleaned it? It’s caked with dust! This way the air conditioner will waste electricity. A: No wonder my electricity bill was so high last summer. A: 三月春暖花開，然後前兩個禮拜忽然變得好冷，現在又熱得跟夏天一樣，這種天氣真是難以捉摸！ B: 對呀，夏天快到了，我們把冷氣機濾網清洗一下，提早做準備。 A: 蛤？這個可以拆喔？ B: 天哪你都不洗的嗎，你看好多灰塵！這樣冷氣會很耗電耶！ A: 難怪去年夏天電費那麼高！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文: