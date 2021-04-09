SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (5/5) 冷氣機好像壞了（五）

A: What an idiot I am! There’s nothing wrong with the air conditioner. It’s the remote that’s not working.

B: Is the remote faulty, or are the batteries dead?

A: I changed the batteries, but it’s still not doing anything. See, I bought this new one online.

An air conditioner remote, pictured on June 20, 2010. 一支冷氣遙控器。攝於二○一○年六月二十日。 Photo: Pan Tzu-chiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者潘自強

B: Wow, nice! And you even bought the right model!

A: The seller was really patient, and told me exactly which model I needed to buy. But I think that remotes die so quickly, and you have no choice but to throw them away. It’s really not very environmentally friendly.

A: 我真是豬頭啊，冷氣機根本沒壞，是遙控器壞了！

B: 遙控器到底是壞了，還是電池沒電？

A: 我換了電池還是沒反應。所以你看，我就上網買了這個新的遙控器！

B: 哇，厲害！虧你還買對了型號！

A: 那個賣家很有耐心，詳細告訴我買哪一支才是對的。不過我覺得遙控器動不動就壞，最後只能丟掉，真的很不環保。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: