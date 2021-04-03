SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Oh, dear. I think there’s been a misunderstanding. B: What happened? A: I belong to a social media chat group with some colleagues. Last week, I asked whether anybody would be able to fill in for me today if I needed to take the day off, and one of my colleagues said she would be willing to help out. B: That was nice of her. So what’s the problem? A: I just assumed that she was going to go into the office. Apparently, she had been waiting for me to confirm. She hasn’t gone in. She’s at the beach. B: Well,