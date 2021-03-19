B: So, how do you know when you’ve had sufficient sleep?
A: Turn off your alarm. Allow yourself to wake up naturally. If you need to get up early, go to bed early.
B: I can’t. I’m a night owl. I’ve never been an early bird. I’m not a lazy person: I just don’t do mornings well.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: Everyone has their natural sleep pattern. The world is divided into owls and birds. The modern world favors the birds and frowns upon the owls.
B: Well, it’s been a fascinating chat. It’s made me want to go to sleep.
A: Yeah, that didn’t come out right, but I know what you mean.
B: 那你怎麼知道自己睡夠了？
A: 把鬧鐘關掉，然後睡到自然醒。如果你需要早起，就早點睡。
B: 沒辦法，我是夜貓子，從來就不是早起的鳥。我這個人並不懶，只是早上的工作效率不好。
A: 每個人都有自己天生的睡眠習慣。這個世界是由夜貓和早鳥這兩種人組成的，現今的世界偏愛早鳥，不喜歡夜貓。
B: 嗯，這個討論真是有趣，讓我想要去睡覺了。
A: 好啦，你這句話聽起來很怪，不過我知道你的意思。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Night owl/early bird
Night owl from the nocturnal habits of owls; early bird from the idiom “the early bird catches the worm” (the early riser gets things done or has the opportunity to get the upper hand).
