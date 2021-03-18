SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you sleep better last night?(4/5) 你昨天晚上有沒有睡得比較好？（四）

A: And then there are the long-term health problems that result from not getting enough shut-eye. Look at this list of health problems associated with inadequate sleep.

B: Wow. It says that insufficient sleep is a determining factor for the development of Alzheimer’s.

A: That’s right. When you’re asleep, your brain cleans out the plaque believed to cause the disease.

A stressed woman working on her laptop computer. 電腦前一名工作壓力大的女子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: And here it says there’s a link between lack of sleep and heart disease and stroke.

A: Apparently, your blood pressure and anxiety levels fall when you sleep.

B: It also says that a good night’s sleep will strengthen your immune system.

A: Now you’re getting it!

A: 而且啊，如果睡得不夠的話，也會造成健康的長期問題喔。你看這裡列出了一些睡眠不足所造成的健康問題。

B: 哇，它說睡眠不足是造成阿茲海默症的決定性因素欸！

A: 沒錯。你睡覺的時候，大腦會把血小板清除掉，一般認為這些血小板是造成阿茲海默症的原因。

B: 而且這裡還說心臟病和中風也跟睡眠不足有關。

A: 你睡覺的時候，血壓和焦慮的程度明顯都會降低。

B: 它還說睡一夜好覺，會強化免疫系統。

A: 你現在了解了吧！

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: