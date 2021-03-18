A: And then there are the long-term health problems that result from not getting enough shut-eye. Look at this list of health problems associated with inadequate sleep.
B: Wow. It says that insufficient sleep is a determining factor for the development of Alzheimer’s.
A: That’s right. When you’re asleep, your brain cleans out the plaque believed to cause the disease.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: And here it says there’s a link between lack of sleep and heart disease and stroke.
A: Apparently, your blood pressure and anxiety levels fall when you sleep.
B: It also says that a good night’s sleep will strengthen your immune system.
A: Now you’re getting it!
A: 而且啊，如果睡得不夠的話，也會造成健康的長期問題喔。你看這裡列出了一些睡眠不足所造成的健康問題。
B: 哇，它說睡眠不足是造成阿茲海默症的決定性因素欸！
A: 沒錯。你睡覺的時候，大腦會把血小板清除掉，一般認為這些血小板是造成阿茲海默症的原因。
B: 而且這裡還說心臟病和中風也跟睡眠不足有關。
A: 你睡覺的時候，血壓和焦慮的程度明顯都會降低。
B: 它還說睡一夜好覺，會強化免疫系統。
A: 你現在了解了吧！
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Shut-eye
This is a noun used colloquially as an alternative for “sleep.” First used in 1899, it derives from the 1842 Hans Christian Andersen story “Ole Shut-eye” — translated from the Danish Ole Lukoje — about a being who makes children sleepy.
