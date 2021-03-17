Taiwan-Japan table tennis couple allegedly in divorce talks 江宏傑、福原愛傳婚變 華研發聲明駁斥指控

In response to media reports about the marriage crisis between Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara and Taiwanese player Chiang Hung-chieh, Chiang’s management agency HIM International Music Inc. issued a nine-point news release on March 10 to clarify a few accusations against him, stressing that he would never use his mother-in-law and children as “hostages” to force Fukuhara to return.

Early this month, Japanese media outlet News Post Seven caught on camera Fukuhara and a man staying overnight at a hotel and her home in Japan, hinting that she was having an extra-marital affair. Later, she apologized twice for her misbehavior, claiming that the man was just “an important friend,” and that they had stayed in separate rooms at night.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Shukan Bunshun weekly quoted anonymous sources as saying that Fukuhara is currently asking for a divorce due to Chiang’s alleged verbal abuse. The Olympic medalist married the Taiwanese player in 2016, and her mother has lived with the couple in Kaohsiung in recent years.

Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

針對日本桌球女王福原愛和台灣選手江宏傑婚變傳聞，江的經紀公司華研國際音樂於三月十日發出九點聲明新聞稿，反駁媒體的幾項指控，強調絕未把岳母和孩子當「人質」逼小愛回台灣。

日本新聞週刊《女性Seven》在本月初，拍到福原愛和一名男子在旅館及日本自宅過夜的畫面，暗示她可能有婚外情。稍後小愛兩度為自己的不當行為道歉，但宣稱該名男子只是「一位重要的朋友」，還說兩人晚上睡在不同的房間。

Photo: Chung Chih-chun, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報鍾志均

同時，日媒《週刊文春》引述匿名消息表示，福原愛據聞因無法忍受江宏傑的言語暴力，正在訴請離婚。這位奧運獎牌得主於二○一六年嫁到台灣，而她的母親近年來也跟他們一起住在高雄。

（台北時報張聖恩）