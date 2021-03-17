In response to media reports about the marriage crisis between Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara and Taiwanese player Chiang Hung-chieh, Chiang’s management agency HIM International Music Inc. issued a nine-point news release on March 10 to clarify a few accusations against him, stressing that he would never use his mother-in-law and children as “hostages” to force Fukuhara to return.
Early this month, Japanese media outlet News Post Seven caught on camera Fukuhara and a man staying overnight at a hotel and her home in Japan, hinting that she was having an extra-marital affair. Later, she apologized twice for her misbehavior, claiming that the man was just “an important friend,” and that they had stayed in separate rooms at night.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Shukan Bunshun weekly quoted anonymous sources as saying that Fukuhara is currently asking for a divorce due to Chiang’s alleged verbal abuse. The Olympic medalist married the Taiwanese player in 2016, and her mother has lived with the couple in Kaohsiung in recent years.
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
針對日本桌球女王福原愛和台灣選手江宏傑婚變傳聞，江的經紀公司華研國際音樂於三月十日發出九點聲明新聞稿，反駁媒體的幾項指控，強調絕未把岳母和孩子當「人質」逼小愛回台灣。
日本新聞週刊《女性Seven》在本月初，拍到福原愛和一名男子在旅館及日本自宅過夜的畫面，暗示她可能有婚外情。稍後小愛兩度為自己的不當行為道歉，但宣稱該名男子只是「一位重要的朋友」，還說兩人晚上睡在不同的房間。
Photo: Chung Chih-chun, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報鍾志均
同時，日媒《週刊文春》引述匿名消息表示，福原愛據聞因無法忍受江宏傑的言語暴力，正在訴請離婚。這位奧運獎牌得主於二○一六年嫁到台灣，而她的母親近年來也跟他們一起住在高雄。
（台北時報張聖恩）
Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said Tuesday last week that it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and that it will ban excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. The company, which owns skincare brands like Dove and Simple and haircare brands like TreSemme and TIGI, said the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year. It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s
You could buy second-hand books, but… (4/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（四） A: Ahhh, second-hand books are out, photocopies are out…. we’re doomed, I tell you. B: Yep. A: Is that you trying to make me feel better? Don’t you have anything more positive to suggest? B: OK. So don’t get a new phone, then. A: No! I use my phone to take photos of the blackboard, which I use for notes when I get back home. My phone camera died a while ago, I simply must get a new phone. B: But... didn’t you want to buy a photocopy of the senior schoolmate’s notebook? If you do, you wouldn’t need
You could buy second-hand books, but… (5/5) 你也可以買二手書啊，不過...（五） A: Wow, look! The library exit has a UV sterilizer, so if you buy second-hand books, you can bring them here and disinfect them. B: That’s really smart! A: I checked for the call number of this book on the library’s Web site, and according to the system it is located on the second floor, so let’s go upstairs. B: Found it! Ha, look, there are loads of copies here, including from previous print runs. A: So, we should borrow it immediately. Strike first, and gain the upper hand! A: 哇你看，圖書館出口還有紫外線殺菌機，這樣如果買二手書，就可以拿來消毒了！ B: 這真的是好辦法耶！ A: 我上圖書館網站查這本書的索書號，系統顯示館藏地點在二樓，上樓吧。 B: 找到了！哈哈你看這邊竟然有好多本，而且還有以前的版本！ A: 那我們趕快來借，先下手為強！ （Translated