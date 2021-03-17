A: Look, all I’m trying to say to you is that you need to take sleep seriously. It’s not just about mood swings and lack of concentration: sleep deprivation can be dangerous. Do you drive?
B: I drive every day. I drove to work this morning, as a matter of fact.
A: Well, if you are seriously sleep deprived, you might fall asleep at the wheel.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’m not sleep deprived. I just feel tired.
A: Even if you’re just a little bit tired, you could have a series of microsleeps, where your brain nods off for two seconds. Lack of sleep is often the cause of road accidents.
B: Yeah, I can see why that could be a problem when you’re at the wheel of a car.
A: 欸，我只是想跟你說要認真看待睡眠這件事。這不是只有情緒不穩或缺乏專注力的問題，睡眠不足可能會是很危險的一件事。你開車嗎？
B: 我每天都開車啊。我今天早上就是開車來上班的。
A: 嗯，如果你睡眠嚴重不足，就可能會在開車的時候睡著。
B: 可是我不是睡眠不足，只是覺得很累。
A: 你即便只是有點累，還是可能會有一連串「微睡眠」，就是你的大腦打瞌睡幾秒鐘。缺乏睡眠常常是造成車禍的原因。
B: 嗯，我可以理解為什麼睡眠不足還開車的話會出問題了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Microsleep
This is a sudden and temporary episode of sleep, lasting anywhere from a fraction of a second to a minute, in situations where the individual is sleep deprived, on medication or suffering from a sleep disorder.
