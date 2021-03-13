SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: The last few days I’ve been putting my name down to buy textbooks. They’re really expensive. I’m going to lose an arm and a leg over this! B: Yeah, you always have to buy a pile of new books as you start another class when you go back to school. I wonder if there’s any way to save a bit of money. A: You could buy second-hand, but it might have highlighter and notes in it. B: That’s actually quite good, because it means somebody has studied it before you, and you can just read the bits they’ve highlighted! A: What if they’ve