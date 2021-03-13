Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Following a successful test flight on Tuesday, the indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT) — the test-case for the government’s aspiration to build a self-sustaining domestic defense industry — continues to fly through project milestones with ease, and will soon enter the operational test phase. Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) chairman Hu Kai-hung, who is former deputy chief of the military’s general staff, got back behind the controls on Tuesday to co-pilot the original AJT prototype, also known as Yung Ying or “Brave Eagle.” Hu told reporters that development, testing and evaluation work on the aircraft is proceeding smoothly and that
The coronavirus pandemic has reversed women’s workplace gains in many of the world’s wealthiest countries as the burden of childcare rises and female-dominated sectors shed jobs, according to research released on Tuesday last week. Women were more likely than men to lose their jobs in 17 of the 24 rich countries where unemployment rose last year, according to the latest annual PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Women in Work Index. Jobs in female-dominated sectors like marketing and communications were more likely to be lost than roles in finance, which are more likely to be held by men, said the report, calling the slowdown a “shecession.” Meanwhile,
A: The last few days I’ve been putting my name down to buy textbooks. They’re really expensive. I’m going to lose an arm and a leg over this! B: Yeah, you always have to buy a pile of new books as you start another class when you go back to school. I wonder if there’s any way to save a bit of money. A: You could buy second-hand, but it might have highlighter and notes in it. B: That’s actually quite good, because it means somebody has studied it before you, and you can just read the bits they’ve highlighted! A: What if they’ve
A: Actually, for me, the biggest problem with buying second-hand books is that they’re dirty. You have no idea who’s been handling them, and what germs might be on them. It’s kind of gross. B: You could always look on them as if they’re marks of history, as if people in the past were studying hard with you, urging you on. A: I guess that’s why many people like to buy books from people who’ve done well in the national examinations. B: So, if you do well yourself, you can sell them off for a high price when you’ve finished the