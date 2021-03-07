Following a successful test flight on Tuesday, the indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT) — the test-case for the government’s aspiration to build a self-sustaining domestic defense industry — continues to fly through project milestones with ease, and will soon enter the operational test phase. Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) chairman Hu Kai-hung, who is former deputy chief of the military’s general staff, got back behind the controls on Tuesday to co-pilot the original AJT prototype, also known as Yung Ying or “Brave Eagle.”
Hu told reporters that development, testing and evaluation work on the aircraft is proceeding smoothly and that Tuesday’s test flight also allowed the public to get a glimpse of what the AJT is capable of.
According to the military’s 2020 year-end legislative report, AIDC will manufacture 66 AJTs for the Air Force, with the final jet expected to be delivered in June 2026. In addition to the two prototypes already produced, a further two aircraft will be handed over to the Air Force‘s Seventh Tactical Flight Wing stationed at Jhihhang Air Base in Taitung. The AJT will gradually replace the F-5 fighter as the Air Force’s primary jet trainer.
Hu co-piloted the original prototype aircraft, serial number 11001, with AIDC test pilot Kuan Yen-nien during Tuesday’s test flight, which lasted a total of 40 minutes. After landing, Hu told reporters: “Speaking as a veteran pilot, I can say that today’s flight tests exceeded expectations in all areas, including testing of the ‘beyond visual range’ and ‘within visual range’ combat modes.”
為「國機國造」指標案件的高教機國造進度持續前推，即將正式進入戰術測評階段。為此，身為空軍退役中將的漢翔航空工業董事長胡開宏週二重拾飛行身手，同乘「勇鷹」原型機後座。胡開宏表示，他藉此以實際行動宣示，漢翔的研發測試評估工作順利，同時也讓國人知道漢翔的能量。
根據國軍去年底送至立法院的預算案報告內容揭示，空軍所需六十六架「勇鷹」高教機，預計在二○二六年六月以前完成交機，且除了已出廠的兩架原型機，另會有兩架交機給駐守台東志航基地的空軍七聯隊使用，藉此逐漸汰換擔綱部訓機任務的F-5戰機。
胡開宏週二和試飛官管延年共乘機號「11001」的「勇鷹」高教原型機，一共飛行四十分鐘。他在降落後受訪表示，他是老飛行員，而今天的飛行科目，已超越既有測試科目，甚至還有測試「視距外作戰」模式，隨後進行「視距內作戰」模式。
As the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down, and having considered the Taiwanese medical system’s ability to cope, as well as the demands of business and trade, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), announced that, starting March 1, foreigners (including those from Hong Kong, Macao and China) holding valid residence certificates for Taiwan can enter the country without applying for permission in advance. However, they are required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result obtained within three days before their flight, and home isolation after entry still
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (1/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（一） A: Are you ready for the hiking trip next weekend? B: Hiking trip? Oh, that completely slipped my mind! I haven’t done anything about it! A: No worries, I have a list here of all the things you will need to take with you. Let’s go through them now. You like the great outdoors, don’t you? I’m sure you have most of the equipment you’ll need tucked away somewhere at home. B: OK. Hit me with it. What’s first? A:下週爬山你準備好了嗎？ B: 爬山？喔我完全忘光光了！我根本就還沒開始準備！ A: 沒關係，我這邊有一張清單，列出應該要帶的東西，我們來看一下。你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？想必大部份的用品你家裡已經有了。 B: 那好，你就唸來聽聽吧。第一項是什麼？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (2/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（二） A: Well, the first thing you’ll need is a pair of good walking shoes or boots. The guide emphasizes the need for something with ankle support. Some of the terrain will be quite uneven underfoot. B: Will we be carrying much gear with us? A: According to this list, you’ll need a large backpack, with a capacity of at least 50 liters. It says everyone in the group will be carrying extra food. B: Extra food? We have to carry that up the mountain ourselves? A: Well, the guide is planning a BBQ at the top of the
Following the huge success of the last two seasons, online video platform iQiyi recently launched Season 3 of its boyband reality show “Youth with You.” The new season is hosted by singer Chris Lee, while Li Ronghao, Will Pan and Lisa of K-pop group BlackPink serve as vocal, rap and dance mentors for the 119 trainees. The top nine standouts among the contestants are set to form a boyband. Unlike previous seasons, however, iQiyi has recruited different types of trainees to increase the diversity of talent on the show, including the members of Produce Pandas, a five-piece “plus-sized” band. Since