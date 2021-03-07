Taiwan’s ‘Brave Eagle’ advanced jet trainer passes latest tests with flying colors「勇鷹」高教機戰測在即 漢翔董事長胡開宏帶頭試乘

Following a successful test flight on Tuesday, the indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT) — the test-case for the government’s aspiration to build a self-sustaining domestic defense industry — continues to fly through project milestones with ease, and will soon enter the operational test phase. Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) chairman Hu Kai-hung, who is former deputy chief of the military’s general staff, got back behind the controls on Tuesday to co-pilot the original AJT prototype, also known as Yung Ying or “Brave Eagle.”

Hu told reporters that development, testing and evaluation work on the aircraft is proceeding smoothly and that Tuesday’s test flight also allowed the public to get a glimpse of what the AJT is capable of.

According to the military’s 2020 year-end legislative report, AIDC will manufacture 66 AJTs for the Air Force, with the final jet expected to be delivered in June 2026. In addition to the two prototypes already produced, a further two aircraft will be handed over to the Air Force‘s Seventh Tactical Flight Wing stationed at Jhihhang Air Base in Taitung. The AJT will gradually replace the F-5 fighter as the Air Force’s primary jet trainer.

Test pilots, including Aerospace Industrial Development Corp chairman Hu Kai-hung, center, hold teddy bear mascots after completing a test flight of the indigenous advanced jet trainer on Tuesday in Taichung.

試飛官，包括漢翔航空工業董事長胡開宏（中），週二於台中完成「勇鷹」高教機飛測後手拿泰迪熊吉祥物。 Photo: Aaron Tu, Liberty Times

照片：自由時報涂鉅旻

Hu co-piloted the original prototype aircraft, serial number 11001, with AIDC test pilot Kuan Yen-nien during Tuesday’s test flight, which lasted a total of 40 minutes. After landing, Hu told reporters: “Speaking as a veteran pilot, I can say that today’s flight tests exceeded expectations in all areas, including testing of the ‘beyond visual range’ and ‘within visual range’ combat modes.”

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

為「國機國造」指標案件的高教機國造進度持續前推，即將正式進入戰術測評階段。為此，身為空軍退役中將的漢翔航空工業董事長胡開宏週二重拾飛行身手，同乘「勇鷹」原型機後座。胡開宏表示，他藉此以實際行動宣示，漢翔的研發測試評估工作順利，同時也讓國人知道漢翔的能量。

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp chairman Hu Kai-hung gives the thumbs up before climbing into the cockpit of an indigenous advanced jet trainer prototype to carry out a test flight on Tuesday.

漢翔航空工業董事長胡開宏週二，準備進行試飛要爬進勇鷹高教原型機座艙前表示讚好。 Photo: Aaron Tu, Liberty Times

照片：自由時報涂鉅旻

根據國軍去年底送至立法院的預算案報告內容揭示，空軍所需六十六架「勇鷹」高教機，預計在二○二六年六月以前完成交機，且除了已出廠的兩架原型機，另會有兩架交機給駐守台東志航基地的空軍七聯隊使用，藉此逐漸汰換擔綱部訓機任務的F-5戰機。

胡開宏週二和試飛官管延年共乘機號「11001」的「勇鷹」高教原型機，一共飛行四十分鐘。他在降落後受訪表示，他是老飛行員，而今天的飛行科目，已超越既有測試科目，甚至還有測試「視距外作戰」模式，隨後進行「視距內作戰」模式。

(自由時報涂鉅旻）