SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (2/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（二） A: Well, the first thing you’ll need is a pair of good walking shoes or boots. The guide emphasizes the need for something with ankle support. Some of the terrain will be quite uneven underfoot. B: Will we be carrying much gear with us? A: According to this list, you’ll need a large backpack, with a capacity of at least 50 liters. It says everyone in the group will be carrying extra food. B: Extra food? We have to carry that up the mountain ourselves? A: Well, the guide is planning a BBQ at the top of the