SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (5/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（五)

B: Where are we meeting the rest of the hiking group?

A: The guide will pick us up in Kaohsiung and drive us to the trailhead. There’ll be five of us going. We’re thinking of hiring a car.

B: Good idea. If we split the car rental fee between us it will end up much cheaper than five HSR return tickets. And we can leave a change of clothes in the car for after the hike.

A glorious evening vista of a mountain peak in Pingtung County on Jan. 30. 傍晚由山間望向對面山峰，景色壯麗。一月三十日攝於屏東縣。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

A: My friend has volunteered to drive. She has one request, though.

B: What’s that?

A: That we all have a shower before we get in the car for the return trip back to Taipei.

B: 我們跟其他隊友要在哪裡集合啊？

A: 嚮導會去高雄接我們，然後載我們到山口。我們有五個人，想說要不要來租一輛車。

B: 好點子。如果我們平攤租車費，就會比高鐵來回票便宜得多。而且我們還可以把換洗衣物放在車上，下山以後可以穿。

A: 我朋友自告奮勇說她可以開車，不過有一個條件。

B: 什麼條件？

A: 到台北的回程，我們都要洗過澡才能上車。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: