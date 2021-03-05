B: Where are we meeting the rest of the hiking group?
A: The guide will pick us up in Kaohsiung and drive us to the trailhead. There’ll be five of us going. We’re thinking of hiring a car.
B: Good idea. If we split the car rental fee between us it will end up much cheaper than five HSR return tickets. And we can leave a change of clothes in the car for after the hike.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
A: My friend has volunteered to drive. She has one request, though.
B: What’s that?
A: That we all have a shower before we get in the car for the return trip back to Taipei.
B: 我們跟其他隊友要在哪裡集合啊？
A: 嚮導會去高雄接我們，然後載我們到山口。我們有五個人，想說要不要來租一輛車。
B: 好點子。如果我們平攤租車費，就會比高鐵來回票便宜得多。而且我們還可以把換洗衣物放在車上，下山以後可以穿。
A: 我朋友自告奮勇說她可以開車，不過有一個條件。
B: 什麼條件？
A: 到台北的回程，我們都要洗過澡才能上車。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Trailhead
A trailhead is the location the path intended for hiking, biking, horseback riding or off-road vehicles begins.
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (1/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（一） A: Are you ready for the hiking trip next weekend? B: Hiking trip? Oh, that completely slipped my mind! I haven’t done anything about it! A: No worries, I have a list here of all the things you will need to take with you. Let’s go through them now. You like the great outdoors, don’t you? I’m sure you have most of the equipment you’ll need tucked away somewhere at home. B: OK. Hit me with it. What’s first? A:下週爬山你準備好了嗎？ B: 爬山？喔我完全忘光光了！我根本就還沒開始準備！ A: 沒關係，我這邊有一張清單，列出應該要帶的東西，我們來看一下。你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？想必大部份的用品你家裡已經有了。 B: 那好，你就唸來聽聽吧。第一項是什麼？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
You like the great outdoors, don’t you? (2/5) 你不是很熱衷戶外活動嗎？（二） A: Well, the first thing you’ll need is a pair of good walking shoes or boots. The guide emphasizes the need for something with ankle support. Some of the terrain will be quite uneven underfoot. B: Will we be carrying much gear with us? A: According to this list, you’ll need a large backpack, with a capacity of at least 50 liters. It says everyone in the group will be carrying extra food. B: Extra food? We have to carry that up the mountain ourselves? A: Well, the guide is planning a BBQ at the top of the