According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Labor, starting full-time salaries for university and junior college graduates in the last five years were highest in the financial and insurance sector, averaging NT$47,361, and lowest in the hospitality sector, averaging NT$32,990. Comparing different disciplines, average salaries among technology, media and industry-focused disciplines — physics, chemistry and Earth sciences — all broke the NT$50,000 salary barrier, while graduates of catering, tourism and civic and life services experienced the lowest salaries, averaging NT$31,163.
Cross-comparison of different industries and disciplines shows that students must not only read the right disciplines, but also choose the right industry to ensure that they will enjoy a good salary when they enter the workplace.
The data set was compiled from doctoral, master’s, bachelor and junior college-level students who graduated between 2015 and 2019. Average salaries were calculated using withholding wages. Comparing different industries, finance and insurance provided the best wages at an average of NT$47,361 yuan, followed by software development and programming engineers, information management and maintenance technicians in the publishing, audiovisual production, mass media and communication services sectors — providing an average salary of NT$44,361. In manufacturing industries, specialists in the setting and operation of metal machine tools and semiconductor fabrication and equipment enjoyed average starting salaries of NT$44,029. The bottom three were starting salaries of NT$32,990 in the hospitality sector, NT$31,148 in agriculture, forestry, fishery and animal husbandry, and NT$32,900 in construction and engineering.
Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張瑞楨
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
根據勞動部最新統計，近五年大專畢業生踏入職場後的全時工作薪資，以金融及保險業平均四萬七三六一元「薪」情最佳，住宿及餐飲業的三萬二九九元最「薪」苦；對比不同學門，出路涵蓋科技及傳產的「物理、化學及地球科學學門」均薪破五萬元最高，「餐旅及民生服務學門」三萬一一六三元最低。交叉比對不同行業與學門，讀對學門、也要選對行，初入職場薪情才會好。
該統計對象是二○一五到二○一九年畢業的博碩士、學士與專科生，以勞退提繳工資來推算平均薪資。以行業別分，金融及保險業的四萬七三六一元最佳，其次是軟體開發及程式工程師、資訊管理及維護技術員為主的出版、影音製作、傳播及資通訊服務業、約四萬四三六一元，金屬工具機設定及操作、半導體製品設備操作等的製造業、則約四萬四○二九元；倒數三名依序是住宿及餐飲業的三萬二九九元、農林漁牧業三萬一一四八元及營建工程業三萬二九○○元。
(自由時報記者李雅雯)
I really want to take that class! (2/5) 我好想要加選喔！（二） A: How many credits do we need to graduate? B: 128 credits, but this is the minimum. We can also apply for credit overload. A: So that means we have to get 16 credits per semester on average. Most classes will earn two or three credits each, so we will have to take from five to eight classes in the semester. B: Hmm, yes, but I think it’s a good idea to take more classes in the first and second years, so that the third and fourth years are more relaxed. A: That makes sense. That’ll be why my
A: Don’t forget, the class selection period begins tomorrow. B: Wow, thanks for reminding me. I had completely forgotten! A: Are you brain dead after the Lunar New Year? B: You bet. My head is full of nothing but good food and computer games. A: We have a whole week for the class selection, but the popular classes will fill up very quickly, so we should get a shift on. A: 加退選的時間從明天開始喔，不要忘記了！ B: 哇，謝謝你提醒。我都忘得一乾二淨了！ A: 過個年腦袋都空掉了，是吧？ B: 對呀，我現在滿腦子只有美食和電玩。 A: 雖然加退選的時間有一個禮拜，可是熱門的課名額很快就滿了，我們手腳還是要快一點。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
I really want to take that class! (3/5) 我好想要加選喔！（三） A: I flunked the Freshman English class last semester. Does that mean that I can’t continue with the class next semester? B: Let’s have a look. Hmm, this class goes for the whole academic year, so you can still take the class next semester, but you will need to retake the one you failed last semester. A: Do you mean that in the sophomore year I will have to take the first year English class together with freshman students? I don’t like the sound of that: how embarrassing! B: Oh, it’s not that bad! You might even