New data reveal salary disparity for recent graduates 大專畢求職 「錢」途差很大 金融保險薪情佳 住宿餐飲最苦

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Labor, starting full-time salaries for university and junior college graduates in the last five years were highest in the financial and insurance sector, averaging NT$47,361, and lowest in the hospitality sector, averaging NT$32,990. Comparing different disciplines, average salaries among technology, media and industry-focused disciplines — physics, chemistry and Earth sciences — all broke the NT$50,000 salary barrier, while graduates of catering, tourism and civic and life services experienced the lowest salaries, averaging NT$31,163.

Cross-comparison of different industries and disciplines shows that students must not only read the right disciplines, but also choose the right industry to ensure that they will enjoy a good salary when they enter the workplace.

The data set was compiled from doctoral, master’s, bachelor and junior college-level students who graduated between 2015 and 2019. Average salaries were calculated using withholding wages. Comparing different industries, finance and insurance provided the best wages at an average of NT$47,361 yuan, followed by software development and programming engineers, information management and maintenance technicians in the publishing, audiovisual production, mass media and communication services sectors — providing an average salary of NT$44,361. In manufacturing industries, specialists in the setting and operation of metal machine tools and semiconductor fabrication and equipment enjoyed average starting salaries of NT$44,029. The bottom three were starting salaries of NT$32,990 in the hospitality sector, NT$31,148 in agriculture, forestry, fishery and animal husbandry, and NT$32,900 in construction and engineering.

Students from Chinese Overseas University participate in an artisanal baking training course in Taichung in this undated photograph. 僑光科技大學學生於台中參加技職麵包實習課程，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Chang Jui-chen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張瑞楨

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

根據勞動部最新統計，近五年大專畢業生踏入職場後的全時工作薪資，以金融及保險業平均四萬七三六一元「薪」情最佳，住宿及餐飲業的三萬二九九元最「薪」苦；對比不同學門，出路涵蓋科技及傳產的「物理、化學及地球科學學門」均薪破五萬元最高，「餐旅及民生服務學門」三萬一一六三元最低。交叉比對不同行業與學門，讀對學門、也要選對行，初入職場薪情才會好。

該統計對象是二○一五到二○一九年畢業的博碩士、學士與專科生，以勞退提繳工資來推算平均薪資。以行業別分，金融及保險業的四萬七三六一元最佳，其次是軟體開發及程式工程師、資訊管理及維護技術員為主的出版、影音製作、傳播及資通訊服務業、約四萬四三六一元，金屬工具機設定及操作、半導體製品設備操作等的製造業、則約四萬四○二九元；倒數三名依序是住宿及餐飲業的三萬二九九元、農林漁牧業三萬一一四八元及營建工程業三萬二九○○元。

(自由時報記者李雅雯)