New singer Ed Wang releases debut EP, photo book 鮮肉歌手王振諾出道！ EP、寫真書吸睛

Taiwanese singer Ed Wang first put his name on the music map with his outstanding performances on the singing competition TV series “Sing! China” in 2017, and his stirring vocals was greatly praised by pop diva Na Ying and other judges in the music show. After a wait of three years, the singer finally released his first EP last month.

Wang’s new EP encompasses different genres ranging from rock to R&B, jazz, Latin and rap. Growing up in a music-loving family — his father loves Chinese opera fan and his mother is a fan of Western music — Wang says that his music style is a mixture of East and West. Inspired by his idol David Tao, Wang’s use of “melisma” has become a characteristic feature in his songs.

Wang has also released a photo book, titled “Wedding Night,” in which he shows of his physique. The 26-year-old singer hopes to, through the best-selling book, record his youth and share it with his fans.

Singer Ed Wang attends his debut news conference in Taipei on Jan. 22. 歌手王振諾發片記者會，一月二十二日於台北市。 Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報陳奕全

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣歌手王振諾於二○一七年，首次在歌壇嶄露頭角，參加熱門歌唱比賽節目《中國新歌聲》表現出色，深情嗓音贏得歌后那英和其他導師高度讚賞。在三年多的等待之後，他終於在上個月推出了首張迷你專輯！

這張迷你專輯融合了不同曲風，包括搖滾、節奏藍調、爵士、拉丁、甚至饒舌。他透露，由於爸爸喜愛聽京劇，媽媽喜愛聽西洋歌曲，從小在熱愛音樂的家庭裡長大，造就了他中西合璧的音樂風格。而受到偶像陶喆啟發，王振諾歌曲中的「轉音」亦成為迷人的個人特色。

他同時還推出《洞房花燭夜：王振諾寫真》，大秀性感身材。這位二十六歲歌手說，希望透過這本暢銷書，自己能為青春做個紀錄並和粉絲分享。

(台北時報張聖恩)