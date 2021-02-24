Taiwanese singer Ed Wang first put his name on the music map with his outstanding performances on the singing competition TV series “Sing! China” in 2017, and his stirring vocals was greatly praised by pop diva Na Ying and other judges in the music show. After a wait of three years, the singer finally released his first EP last month.
Wang’s new EP encompasses different genres ranging from rock to R&B, jazz, Latin and rap. Growing up in a music-loving family — his father loves Chinese opera fan and his mother is a fan of Western music — Wang says that his music style is a mixture of East and West. Inspired by his idol David Tao, Wang’s use of “melisma” has become a characteristic feature in his songs.
Wang has also released a photo book, titled “Wedding Night,” in which he shows of his physique. The 26-year-old singer hopes to, through the best-selling book, record his youth and share it with his fans.
Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報陳奕全
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
台灣歌手王振諾於二○一七年，首次在歌壇嶄露頭角，參加熱門歌唱比賽節目《中國新歌聲》表現出色，深情嗓音贏得歌后那英和其他導師高度讚賞。在三年多的等待之後，他終於在上個月推出了首張迷你專輯！
這張迷你專輯融合了不同曲風，包括搖滾、節奏藍調、爵士、拉丁、甚至饒舌。他透露，由於爸爸喜愛聽京劇，媽媽喜愛聽西洋歌曲，從小在熱愛音樂的家庭裡長大，造就了他中西合璧的音樂風格。而受到偶像陶喆啟發，王振諾歌曲中的「轉音」亦成為迷人的個人特色。
他同時還推出《洞房花燭夜：王振諾寫真》，大秀性感身材。這位二十六歲歌手說，希望透過這本暢銷書，自己能為青春做個紀錄並和粉絲分享。
(台北時報張聖恩)
Could you keep the noise down? 你別吵。 A: Oi, could you keep the noise down? I’m trying to finish my homework. B: Wow, you still haven’t finished doing your winter vacation assignment! You still have to hand it in. I finished mine before the Lunar New Year. A: I’m always like this, leaving things until the last minute. Even last year, when we were off until March, I only handed it in right at the end. B: And yet, I notice that you’re always the first to complete binge-watching a season, hehe. A: Oh, come on, they’re hardly the same thing, are they? B: But if
We should count our blessings 我們應該要好好珍惜 A: Ah, it feels like we only broke up for winter vacation yesterday, and soon we’re back to school! B: Yep. I miss the winter vacation last year, when we didn’t have to start school again until March. It was the longest winter vacation we’ve ever had, hehe. A: But if you compare it with the pandemic, we are lucky we can go to school at all. B: You’re right, of course. At the time, in almost all countries around the world the schools were closed, and only online classes were available, if any. A lot of schools are still closed. A:
Armed with buckets and bailers, hoes and sickles, 100 elderly residents of Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township Old Bridge Landscape Volunteer Association set off from Ox Pen Riverside Park to carry out a clean-up operation upstream and downstream of Dongan Old Bridge. The volunteers first set about removing weeds and cleaning up litter, and then began planting trees, flowers and plants. To date, the group has planted more than 3,000 specimens. The volunteers did not put their feet up during the Lunar New Year holiday period and took turns to patrol the area and water and tend to the plants and