SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you checked all your pockets? (4/5) 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？（四）

E: Hi, is that Chen Hsiao-lin?

A: Speaking.

E: Hi, this is the Taiwan Bank credit card division. Somebody has found your credit card at an MRT station.

A Taipei Metro Lost and Found employee on April 6, 2018 calls a passenger wanting to retrieve a lost item. 台北捷運遺失物服務中心人員致電遺失物品之旅客。攝於二○一八年四月六日。 Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government 照片：台北市政府提供

A: Wow! Excellent! Oh, I was beside myself!

E: Can I ask you to contact the Metro Lost and Found to claim it? Their phone number is 02-218-12345. You will need to tell them your lost item number, which is 310178596. As you don’t have the card on your person, we will put a temporary hold on it, and after you pick it up, please call us and we will reactivate it for you.

A: OK, thank you. That’s great.

E: 喂，請問是陳小林嗎？

A: 對，我是。

E: 您好，我們這裡是台灣銀行信用卡部，有人在捷運站撿到您的信用卡。

A: 哇！太好了！啊我真是擔心得要命！

E: 那就麻煩您聯絡捷運遺失物中心去認領，他們的電話是02-218-12345，告訴他們你的遺失物號碼，是310178596。因為現在卡片不在你那邊，所以我們先把它停用，你拿回來以後，就再打電話給我們重新啟用卡片。

A: 嗯好的，真的是非常謝謝你！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: