E: Hi, is that Chen Hsiao-lin?
A: Speaking.
E: Hi, this is the Taiwan Bank credit card division. Somebody has found your credit card at an MRT station.
Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government 照片：台北市政府提供
A: Wow! Excellent! Oh, I was beside myself!
E: Can I ask you to contact the Metro Lost and Found to claim it? Their phone number is 02-218-12345. You will need to tell them your lost item number, which is 310178596. As you don’t have the card on your person, we will put a temporary hold on it, and after you pick it up, please call us and we will reactivate it for you.
A: OK, thank you. That’s great.
E: 喂，請問是陳小林嗎？
A: 對，我是。
E: 您好，我們這裡是台灣銀行信用卡部，有人在捷運站撿到您的信用卡。
A: 哇！太好了！啊我真是擔心得要命！
E: 那就麻煩您聯絡捷運遺失物中心去認領，他們的電話是02-218-12345，告訴他們你的遺失物號碼，是310178596。因為現在卡片不在你那邊，所以我們先把它停用，你拿回來以後，就再打電話給我們重新啟用卡片。
A: 嗯好的，真的是非常謝謝你！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“I was beside myself”
It means extremely upset, anxious or distraught, and refers to an unnatural state beyond your own body, looking at it from outside.
