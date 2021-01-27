After filming over a dozen blockbusters, Taiwan-born director Ang Lee still considers Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon the “most difficult movie” that he has made, Entertainment Weekly reports. Released in 2000, it was nominated for 10 Oscars with four wins. It also smashed the box-office, grossing over US$128 million (about NT$3.6 billion) in North America to remain the best-selling non-English film ever.
The “wuxia” film tells the story of two martial arts masters (Chow Yun-fat and Michelle Yeoh) and a governor’s rebellious daughter (Zhang Ziyi) fighting for a legendary sword. Lee says that the movie is an attempt to “fulfill [his] childhood dream.” With an exhausting five-month shoot across China, it was really an adventure with a lot of frustrations, Lee recalls. “But at the end of the day, you watch the movie, and I think we accomplished something.”
Two decades later, Lee is now a renowned international director, while Zhang has become the biggest Chinese actress today. Her new costume drama Monarch Industry has attracted much attention since it debuted on the Internet on Jan. 9.
Photo: Hsu Shih-ying, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報許世穎
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
《娛樂週刊》報導，台灣導演李安拍過十幾部熱門電影後，仍覺得對他來說最難拍的作品就是《臥虎藏龍》！該片二○○○年上映，榮獲奧斯卡十項提名並勇奪四項大獎，當年還打破票房紀錄，在北美大賣了一‧二八億美元（三十六億台幣），至今仍是最賣座的非英語電影。
這部武俠經典講述兩位武林高手（周潤發、楊紫瓊），與九門提督叛逆的女兒（章子怡）爭奪傳奇青冥劍的故事，李安說該片「圓了他兒時的夢想」。他回憶在中國拍片長達五個月令人精疲力盡，這段冒險充滿著挫折。「但當拍攝結束，在觀賞電影時，我認為我們達成了某種成就。」
Photo courtesy of Deltamac (Taiwan) Co. 照片︰得利影視提供
而在二十年後的今天，李安已成為國際名導，章子怡亦成為中國最紅的女星。她最近新推出的古裝劇《上陽賦》，自一月九日在網路開播以來即引發高度觀注。
(台北時報張聖恩)
