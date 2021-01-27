SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That just means ‘odds and ends’ (3/5) 它的意思只是「零碎雜物」(三)

B: Apparently, there is a reference in the 16th century Chinese classic Journey to the West, where chop suey is introduced as a dish made of various types of offal.

A: Yes, but look at the Chinese characters: za sui. That just means “odds and ends.” It sounds cobbled together by somebody trying to not to waste leftovers.

B: There’s another suggestion here, saying exactly that, although much later. This story goes that the dish was just thrown together from random kitchen leftovers by a cook in San Francisco in the 1960s trying to feed hungry miners.

A depiction of the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India, the inspiration behind the Chinese classic Journey to the West. 中國僧侶玄奘在印度之旅中的描寫，這是中國經典《西遊記》的靈感來源。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: Well, that certainly makes sense, given the name. Read on, read on.

B: 這邊引述十六世紀的中國古典小說《西遊記》，說雜碎是用各種內臟做成的。

A: 對。可是你看「雜碎」這兩個中文字，它的意思只是「零碎雜物」，聽起來像是有人為了避免浪費，而把剩菜拼湊起來。

B: 這邊有另外一種講法，就是這樣說，不過時間點要晚得多。這個傳說是，一九六○年代美國舊金山一位廚師為了要把礦工餵飽，就把廚房裡各種剩菜一起丟進來煮，變成這道菜。

A: 嗯，這聽起來很有道理，就這道菜的名字來說。你繼續讀下去啊。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 台北時報林俐凱譯）

