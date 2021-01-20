“Sex and the City” is back! A revival of the hit TV series will be aired on HBO Max, the network announced. The new series, titled “And Just Like That...,” will consist of 10 half-hour episodes featuring most of its original cast — including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — but without Kim Cattrall.
“Sex and the City” was first aired between 1998 and 2004 on HBO, having a large impact on popular culture at the time. The new chapter of the romcom series, which is set to begin production in New York City in late spring, will follow the leads as they explore love and friendship in their 50s. Each of the actresses will reportedly make over US$1 million (nearly NT$30 million) per episode.
However, times have changed since the early 2000s, and critics worry that the new series may repeat the mistakes of the two films the original series spawned, which were criticized for praising consumerism. The signature shoe-fetishism in the show has often been questioned too.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
《慾望城市》確定將回歸！HBO Max近日宣布，這部熱門影集的續集將在該頻道播出。新劇名為《And Just Like That...》，共有十集每集半小時。原來的女主角——莎拉潔西卡帕克、辛西亞尼克森、克莉絲汀戴維斯——都將繼續主演，金凱特羅則拒絕回鍋。
《慾望城市》於一九九八年至二○○四年間在HBO頻道首播，在當時對流行文化造成相當大的影響。這部浪漫喜劇的新篇章預計在今年春末於紐約市開拍，講述三位女主角步入五十歲後，探索愛情、友情的故事。據報導，每人每集的天價片酬超過一百萬美元(近三千萬台幣)。
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
然而今日的時空環境，跟二○○○年代初期大不相同。影評們亦擔心，續集會重蹈該劇兩部翻拍電影之覆轍。兩部作品都被批評過於崇尚「消費主義」，劇中女主角著名的戀鞋癖也受到質疑。
(台北時報張聖恩)
Shocks to supply chains are engulfing a wider swath of the global economy as the pandemic rages on, threatening to stifle Asia’s trade-led recovery just as soaring freight rates make it harder for businesses to weather another year like 2020. Shortages of consumer goods like paper towels and work-from-home gear early in the COVID-19 crisis have given way to parts shortfalls in one of the most globally integrated of industries: auto manufacturing. Compounding the industrial imbalances are transport woes plaguing consumer and healthcare sectors still dealing with a dearth of available shipping containers to move components and finished products out of China,
During the recent cold snap, temperatures at the 2,216m-above-sea-level Alishan Forest Recreation Area have plummeted to as low as minus 1 degree Celsius. Former Siang Lin Primary School principal Huang Yuan-ming on Tuesday published several photographs on the “Alishan.fans“ Facebook page . Although there has not yet been any snowfall in the area, due to insufficient atmospheric moisture, there are still red leaves on the maple trees. The red leaves are complemented by a sea of clouds surrounding snow-capped Yushan in the distance, creating a picturesque wintertime vista. During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s golden rays wash over the snow-covered slopes
A: Some toys were cool, some were badly conceived and some were toxic. B: Toxic? What do you mean? A: I had a collection of cartoon figurines. They were part of a promotion from a gas station. It turns out there was lead in the paint used on them. They had to be withdrawn. Lead paint is toxic. B: I remember those. They later reintroduced them with non-toxic paint, didn’t they? And the ones with the safe paint had a little blue spot on the base of the foot to distinguish them from the poisonous ones. A: That’s right.
The toys we had when we were young (5/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（五） A: And then later, when we were teenagers, we put away the toys and played with games consoles instead. B: Ah yes, simplistic game scenarios and block graphics, with low quality audio and visual effects. A: That’s right. And they came on tapes that wore out after a couple of months because we played the games every night after school. B: They’re not a fraction of the quality or sophistication of the current generation of computer games, but I used to love playing those. A: It was just the generation we were in, I guess. B: That’s