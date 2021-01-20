‘Sex and the City’ revival confirmed by HBO Max 《慾望城市》續集將開拍 女主角三缺一

“Sex and the City” is back! A revival of the hit TV series will be aired on HBO Max, the network announced. The new series, titled “And Just Like That...,” will consist of 10 half-hour episodes featuring most of its original cast — including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — but without Kim Cattrall.

“Sex and the City” was first aired between 1998 and 2004 on HBO, having a large impact on popular culture at the time. The new chapter of the romcom series, which is set to begin production in New York City in late spring, will follow the leads as they explore love and friendship in their 50s. Each of the actresses will reportedly make over US$1 million (nearly NT$30 million) per episode.

However, times have changed since the early 2000s, and critics worry that the new series may repeat the mistakes of the two films the original series spawned, which were criticized for praising consumerism. The signature shoe-fetishism in the show has often been questioned too.

Actresses Cynthia Nixon, from left, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis promote their movie “Sex and the City 2” in Las Vegas on March 18, 2010.女星辛西亞尼克森(左起)、莎拉潔西卡帕克、克莉絲汀戴維斯於二○一○年三月十八日，在賭城拉斯維加斯宣傳她們的電影《慾望城市2》。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

《慾望城市》確定將回歸！HBO Max近日宣布，這部熱門影集的續集將在該頻道播出。新劇名為《And Just Like That...》，共有十集每集半小時。原來的女主角——莎拉潔西卡帕克、辛西亞尼克森、克莉絲汀戴維斯——都將繼續主演，金凱特羅則拒絕回鍋。

《慾望城市》於一九九八年至二○○四年間在HBO頻道首播，在當時對流行文化造成相當大的影響。這部浪漫喜劇的新篇章預計在今年春末於紐約市開拍，講述三位女主角步入五十歲後，探索愛情、友情的故事。據報導，每人每集的天價片酬超過一百萬美元(近三千萬台幣)。

Actress Kim Cattrall talks to the media in Pasadena on Jan. 7 last year. 女星金凱特羅於去年一月七日，在加州帕薩迪納市和媒體交談。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

然而今日的時空環境，跟二○○○年代初期大不相同。影評們亦擔心，續集會重蹈該劇兩部翻拍電影之覆轍。兩部作品都被批評過於崇尚「消費主義」，劇中女主角著名的戀鞋癖也受到質疑。

(台北時報張聖恩)