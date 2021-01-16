SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: I might sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but look at that mother with her child on the seat over there. B: With both of them staring intently at their mobile phones? A: That’s right. I can’t help thinking that the child is not getting much mental stimulation, and that the parent should be trying to engage him somehow. B: How do you know the child isn’t reading something intellectually stimulating, or studying? A: You do think I’m old-fashioned. I get it. I just think the toys we had when we were young expanded our imagination and gave us the chance to run around