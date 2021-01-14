SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

The toys we had when we were young (4/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（四）

A: Some toys were cool, some were badly conceived and some were toxic.

B: Toxic? What do you mean?

A: I had a collection of cartoon figurines. They were part of a promotion from a gas station. It turns out there was lead in the paint used on them. They had to be withdrawn. Lead paint is toxic.

A set of toy medieval knights. 一組中世紀騎士玩具。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I remember those. They later reintroduced them with non-toxic paint, didn’t they? And the ones with the safe paint had a little blue spot on the base of the foot to distinguish them from the poisonous ones.

A: That’s right. So I built up a second collection. I came home from school one day to find my younger brother had used them to enact a battle scene, and had stained them with red paint to represent blood. That was another set ruined.

B: Well, your brother was using his imagination. I thought you just said that was a good thing.

A: 有些玩具很酷，有些設計得不好，也有些有毒。

B: 有毒？這是什麼意思？

A: 我收集了一些小的卡通人物模型，這是一家加油站的促銷活動送的。結果後來發現這些模型用的塗料含有鉛，他們只好把這些模型召回。含有鉛的油漆是有毒的。

B: 我記得這件事。後來他們又開始送使用無鉛塗料的玩具，對吧？這些使用安全塗料的玩具底座就有一個藍色的點，用來跟那些有毒的玩具做區別。

A: 沒錯。所以我就收集了第二套。有一天我放學回家，發現我弟用這些模型來扮演戰爭的場面，在上面灑了紅色油漆來代表血。所以我第二套收集也毀了。

B: 嗯，你弟弟是在運用他的想像力啊。你剛剛不是說運用想像力是件好事嗎？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

