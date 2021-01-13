A: My elder brother had a toy soldier called “Man of War.” It had a button on the back of the head. When you slid the button left and right, it would change the direction the soldier was looking.
B: We had one of those, too. And I had a monster called “Stretch-o” made of green rubber covering a malleable material: you could stretch its limbs out really far, but they would always slowly return to the original shape and length.
A: That sounds cool. I would have liked one of those, too.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: It wasn’t great, to be honest. It was supposed to be a formidable foe, but the material was so malleable the legs couldn’t take the weight of the body. If you stood it up straight, it would gradually slink down to the floor.
A: That doesn’t sound very formidable to me. If it ever attacked you in a dark alley, you could just wait for it to fall over.
A: 我哥有一個叫做「戰士」的玩具兵，頭的後面有一個開關，把它左右滑動，就可以控制眼睛看的方向。
B: 我也有這類玩具耶。我有一個怪物叫做變形怪，外面是綠色塑膠，裡面包著延展性的材質，所以你可以把它的手腳拉得很長，不過最後都還是會慢慢回復到原來的形狀和長度。
A: 這聽起來還蠻酷的嘛，我也會想要這種玩具。
B: 其實也沒多好啦，它的角色應該是頑強的敵人，可是這個材質可塑性太高了，所以它的腿沒辦法承受身體的重量。你如果讓它站直，它就會慢慢倒下去。
A: 所以這個頑強的敵人也不太可怕嘛！如果它在暗巷裡攻擊你，你大可以就等著它倒下去。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Stretch-o”
The suffix “-o” is often added to the end of the name of a comic character with special powers. The name itself often summarizes the character’s ability, for example “Magneto” in the X-men Marvel Comics franchise.
Despite the temperature rising to a high of 23 degrees Celsius on Jan. 3, the cold snap continues to inflict heavy losses on Yunlin County’s milkfish farming industry. As of Jan. 3, the bitter weather had frozen to death or inflicted frostbite on more than 190,000 milkfish on the county’s fish farms, which accounts for 50 percent of the farms’ milkfish population. Yunlin County Agriculture Department Deputy Director Tsai Keng-yu said that, as of 4pm on Jan. 3, cold-damage data provided by the relevant public bodies showed that Taisi Township was the worst affected, with 700 hectares of farm affected and
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (4/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（四） A: Next, the bathroom. I’ve got some bathroom cleaner here. B: Since you did the difficult job removing the lichen from the balcony, I’ll volunteer to do the toilet bowl. Toilet brush: check. Plunger, if needed: check. Toilet cleaner…where’s the toilet cleaner? A: It’s sitting on the cistern. Remember to clean under the toilet rim and wipe the outside, too. I’m going for the shower cubicle. B: Yes, those tiles could do with a good wipe, especially near the floor. There’s black mold growing there. A: She’s my grandmother, so I should do this for her.
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (5/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃 (五) A: Do you want to hoover or mop? B: You get ready with the vacuum cleaner, I’m going to dust the shelves, window sills and all the surfaces first. When you’ve vacuumed, I’ll mop the floor. A: Grand. Fill the bucket with warm water. I think grandmama keeps the floor cleaning liquid in the cupboard under the stairs. Give it a quick mop and we’re done. B: We’re just about finished, but what are you going to do now? Your grandmother obviously cannot cope living here by herself. She’s allowed her apartment get in a real state. A: