Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Ltd. 照片︰聲動娛樂公司提供
French fries and hamburgers are popular with teenagers. Everyone knows that these high-calorie foods can lead to chronic illnesses such as heart disease and high blood pressure, but, according to a report published by Medical Xpress, a study led by the University of Queensland in Australia has found that eating too much junk food can also have an impact on teenagers’ sleep quality. According to the research results, teenagers who drink more than three soft drinks per day were 55 percent more likely to report sleep disturbance than those who only drink one cup per day. Males who ate fast foods
The Legislative Yuan “cleared its stocks” at the end of the year by passing several important bills. Among them, a bill to amend some articles of the Civil Code, along with the Enforcement Law for Part IV, Family Law of the Civil Code, was passed on Dec. 25, lowering the age of majority from 20 to 18. Meanwhile, for the sake of equality, the minimum age of marriage for both men and women will be the same — 18 years old, which is no change for men, but it had been 16 years old for women before the amendment. A
Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District is an area rich in old-time rural landscapes and imbued with the unique character of the local Earth God Shrine. Earlier this month, Pingjhen District Community Development Association director Wu Hsiu-chi invited Fan Yi-ting, a student at Chung Yuan Christian University, to produce colored pencil sketches of local landscapes for a combined calendar and tourist map. One hundred copies were printed and distributed for free within the district’s community care centers for the elderly, who were so delighted by the calendar that it “sold out” within just one week. Some have even asked for additional copies to be
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (1/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（一） A: I just went to visit my grandmother. She lives on the second floor, with outside stairs leading from the street up to her front door and balcony. B: That sounds nice. I wish I had a balcony outside my apartment. I could have barbecues in the summer. A: It’s not all roses. The tiles on the stairs and balcony are thick with lichen. I almost slipped and fell twice. It’s a virtual deathtrap. B: That’s not good, especially since your grandmother lives on her own up there. A: That’s not all. When I went inside,