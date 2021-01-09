SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (1/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（一） A: I just went to visit my grandmother. She lives on the second floor, with outside stairs leading from the street up to her front door and balcony. B: That sounds nice. I wish I had a balcony outside my apartment. I could have barbecues in the summer. A: It’s not all roses. The tiles on the stairs and balcony are thick with lichen. I almost slipped and fell twice. It’s a virtual deathtrap. B: That’s not good, especially since your grandmother lives on her own up there. A: That’s not all. When I went inside,