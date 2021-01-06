SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (3/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（三）

A: Well, cleaning the balcony took longer than I’d anticipated, but let’s get on with inside the house. No rest for the wicked.

B: Let’s do the kitchen next. The sink is full of dirty plates from last night.

A: Fetch that washing up bowl. You’ll find some sponges next to the sink, and there’s a large bottle of washing up liquid in the cupboard under the sink.

A person wipes a kitchen sink clean. 某人將洗碗槽擦乾淨。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Roll up the sleeves and into the breach once more, my friend! I don’t like the look of this saucepan. I don’t think it’s going to be easy to budge these stains.

A: Scrub it with some steel wool. That will get anything off in a jiffy. Meanwhile, I’m going to attack the oven. It’s caked with grease inside.

A: 啊，打掃陽台花的時間比我預期的還要久。我們繼續來打掃房子裡面吧。真是一刻不得閒 。

B: 我們現在來清理廚房。洗碗槽裡有好多髒盤子，是從昨天晚上堆到現在的。

A: 把那個洗碗盆拿來。水槽旁邊有一些海綿，水槽底下的櫥櫃裡有很大一瓶洗碗精。

B: 我們挽起袖子再往前衝吧！朋友。你看這燉鍋這副德性，要把這些髒汙去掉不會是件容易的事。

A: 你用鋼刷來刷。什麼東西用鋼刷一刷，馬上就刷掉了。我來對付烤箱，那裡面有結成塊的油漬。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

