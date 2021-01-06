A: Well, cleaning the balcony took longer than I’d anticipated, but let’s get on with inside the house. No rest for the wicked.
B: Let’s do the kitchen next. The sink is full of dirty plates from last night.
A: Fetch that washing up bowl. You’ll find some sponges next to the sink, and there’s a large bottle of washing up liquid in the cupboard under the sink.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Roll up the sleeves and into the breach once more, my friend! I don’t like the look of this saucepan. I don’t think it’s going to be easy to budge these stains.
A: Scrub it with some steel wool. That will get anything off in a jiffy. Meanwhile, I’m going to attack the oven. It’s caked with grease inside.
A: 啊，打掃陽台花的時間比我預期的還要久。我們繼續來打掃房子裡面吧。真是一刻不得閒 。
B: 我們現在來清理廚房。洗碗槽裡有好多髒盤子，是從昨天晚上堆到現在的。
A: 把那個洗碗盆拿來。水槽旁邊有一些海綿，水槽底下的櫥櫃裡有很大一瓶洗碗精。
B: 我們挽起袖子再往前衝吧！朋友。你看這燉鍋這副德性，要把這些髒汙去掉不會是件容易的事。
A: 你用鋼刷來刷。什麼東西用鋼刷一刷，馬上就刷掉了。我來對付烤箱，那裡面有結成塊的油漬。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Into the breach once more, my friend!”
The original quote is “Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more,” from William Shakespeare’s play Henry V. It is said by King Henry himself, encouraging his soldiers to attack through a breach (gap) in the wall of Harfleur, a commune in France.
Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District is an area rich in old-time rural landscapes and imbued with the unique character of the local Earth God Shrine. Earlier this month, Pingjhen District Community Development Association director Wu Hsiu-chi invited Fan Yi-ting, a student at Chung Yuan Christian University, to produce colored pencil sketches of local landscapes for a combined calendar and tourist map. One hundred copies were printed and distributed for free within the district’s community care centers for the elderly, who were so delighted by the calendar that it “sold out” within just one week. Some have even asked for additional copies to be
The Legislative Yuan “cleared its stocks” at the end of the year by passing several important bills. Among them, a bill to amend some articles of the Civil Code, along with the Enforcement Law for Part IV, Family Law of the Civil Code, was passed on Dec. 25, lowering the age of majority from 20 to 18. Meanwhile, for the sake of equality, the minimum age of marriage for both men and women will be the same — 18 years old, which is no change for men, but it had been 16 years old for women before the amendment. A
A: I know we do this every year, but did you make any New Year’s resolutions? B: I don’t bother. I never follow through on them. They’re always too ambitious. It’s better to make moderate promises to yourself that you will be able to keep, rather than break them within the first week of the year. How about you? A: Just one, in light of the horrible consumerism we indulged in this week. I’m going to keep closer tabs on my expenditure. B: I think I’ll join you on that one. After our grand experiment in stimulating the economy, I think it’s
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (1/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（一） A: I just went to visit my grandmother. She lives on the second floor, with outside stairs leading from the street up to her front door and balcony. B: That sounds nice. I wish I had a balcony outside my apartment. I could have barbecues in the summer. A: It’s not all roses. The tiles on the stairs and balcony are thick with lichen. I almost slipped and fell twice. It’s a virtual deathtrap. B: That’s not good, especially since your grandmother lives on her own up there. A: That’s not all. When I went inside,