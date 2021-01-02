Photo: Peter Lo, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報羅沛德
As the nation experiences the first domestic case of COVID-19 since April and the epidemic prevention level is raised once again, Taiwanese need to protect themselves with masks and hand sanitizer at all times. One mask manufacturer is promoting a themed set of “protective sacred mountain” masks featuring 10 of the nation’s famed baiyue, or 100 peaks, including Jade Mountain, Snow Mountain and Mount Nanhu. The masks have so far been a roaring success, with the company selling 100,000 masks on the first day. Acenature Biotechnology Co managing director Lai Ming-yi says that masks are protecting Taiwan like sacred Jade Mountain
Several new measures will be in place from the coming New Year’s Day to benefit the public, with the Executive Yuan announcing on Thursday the following seven new measures: The minimum monthly wage will be increased from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000, and the hourly wage will increase from the current NT$158 to NT$160, a change that will affect about 2.08 million workers. The farmers’ pensions system will also be launched, in which the government will match the amount farmers pay into their monthly pension payments, to be deposited directly into the farmers’ personal pension account. Farmers paying into their pensions for a
On Dec. 10, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the list of names of 18 astronauts who will take part in the Artemis moon-landing program. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also chairman of the National Space Council, introduced the 18 astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts, half of whom are women, will soon commence training for the Artemis moon-landing program. One of them is 47-year-old male astronaut Kjell Lindgren, who was born in Taipei on Jan. 23, 1973 to a Taiwanese mother and a Swedish father. He emigrated with his family to
Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, better known as A-mei, is to stage a free concert in her hometown Taitung County on New Year’s Eve. Originally, A-mei, of the Aboriginal Puyuma people, is from the county’s Beinan Township. The concert scheduled at Taitung Seashore Park will be her first show in nearly one year, and will be broadcast live on TVBS and online. The year-end celebration will start with a DJ show at 3pm tomorrow, followed by performances of various artists, and A-mei will take the stage at 9:30pm. She will lead the New Year countdown at midnight with a fireworks display. The