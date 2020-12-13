Children who play video games won’t turn out bad and may even attain fame and fortune through the virtual world. Hu Shuo-chieh, who goes by the name of “SwordArt,” has signed a record-breaking US$6 million (approximately NT$173 million) contract. Hu’s salary is believed to be higher than the previous record held by a League of Legends championship player. Born in Taiwan, Hu is only 23 years old.
According to reporting by the Washington Post, US-based professional esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) has shelled out an unprecedented amount of money to sign Taiwan’s top League of Legends player onto a two-year contract that will pay Hu US$3 million each year. The signing surpasses the previous record-high salary of US$2.3 million over two years, netted by South Korean gamer Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon.
Two years ago, Hu joined China’s Suning professional esports organization and this year made it to the finals of the League of Legends Pro League in China, but lost to South Korea’s DWG by 3-to-1. However, Hu’s potential caught the attention of TSM’s Vietnamese-American founder Andy Dinh, who says he sees the US$6 million contract as “a really small investment a decade down the road.”
Photo: screengrab from the Internet 照片：取自網路
Hu’s phenomenal rise to become the highest paid League of Legends gamer in the world is a story of dogged perseverance and hard graft. Hu was born into a low-income family and his father left home when he was only three years old. All he had to rely on was his mother, who worked her socks off to raise Hu and his sister, all on her own.
Hu’s first contact with League of Legends was during junior-high school. He and his friends formed an amateur team and soon began to make a name for themselves. The team then started to compete professionally and Hu became so absorbed in gaming that he would neglect sleep and meals. Hu’s mother naturally became worried and his gaming became a frequent point of friction between the two, placing a strain on their relationship. However, things improved after Hu’s mother saw that her son was not only achieving success, but also hadn’t “gone bad.” Hu’s annual salary broke through the NT$1 million mark and he was able to use his earnings to subsidize the family’s outgoings. Hu’s mother was finally able to understand and accept her son’s unfamiliar line of work, and she is now his number one fan.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
打電動的小孩不會變壞，甚至還能透過虛擬世界名利雙收！來自單親家庭的「蛇蛇」胡碩傑（SwordArt），已獲六百萬美元（約一．七三億台幣）的史上最大合約，一舉打破北美LCS聯盟紀錄，這名土生土長的台灣囝仔，不過年僅二十三歲。
華盛頓郵報指出，北美電競聯盟知名戰隊TSM相中台灣「英雄聯盟」高手胡碩傑，不惜祭出空前重金，這份保障合約將支付他明、後年各三百萬美元，大幅超越南韓許勝勳（Huni）先前簽下兩年兩百三十萬美元紀錄。
胡碩傑前年加盟中國蘇寧電競俱樂部，今年以中國LPL賽區第三種子，殺入英雄聯盟世界大賽總決賽，儘管一比三不敵南韓強敵DWG，潛力仍獲TSM美籍越裔創辦人丁安迪青睞，「六百萬美元不過是十年內一筆很小投資。」
躍居北美LCS聯盟最高身價，胡碩傑靠的是永不放棄的堅持與努力。他從小家境辛苦，父親自他三歲出走，只能靠上班族母親含辛茹苦，獨自扶養兄妹長大。
胡碩傑國中接觸英雄聯盟，與好友組業餘戰隊，很快打響名號，跨入職業電競，但媽媽難以接受兒子每天廢寢忘食打電動，經常發生摩擦關係緊張，直到他迭創佳績也沒變壞，甚至年薪破百萬貼補家用，才逐漸理解並接受這陌生領域，甚至變成頭號粉絲。
(自由時報梁偉銘)
The UK retail industry suffered one of the harshest blows yet after two of the country’s best-known retailers collapsed, putting 25,000 jobs at risk in less than 24 hours. Debenhams said Tuesday morning it’s preparing to close its doors for good after failing to find a buyer. Late Monday last week, Arcadia Group, the retail empire of billionaire Sir Philip Green, which owns brands including Topshop, Topman, Burton, Wallis, and Dorothy Perkins, began insolvency proceedings. It looks like a sad end for Debenhams, which can trace its history back to 1778, when William Clark set up a store in London’s West End
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is prevalent in fall and winter. People may wonder how one can tell the difference between influenza and a cold. Influenza is an acute respiratory tract disease caused by influenzaviruses, whose main routes of infection are via airborne droplets and contact. The difference between the flu and what we generally call a cold is that ordinary colds can be caused by many kinds of virus, some of the common ones being rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenoviruses. Influenzaviruses are classified into types A to D, of which only types A and B can cause
I think my own traveling days are behind me (1/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（一） A: I just got off the phone with my cousin. B: The one who’s always on the road? The last I heard, she was cycling through Iran. A: She’s fed up with the pandemic. She lives for travel, but she’s been grounded for the best part of a year. She’s going stir crazy. B: With the recent news on vaccines being rolled out in the coming months, at least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take ages for things to get back to normal. A: I know. Even when flights start up again, I
I think my own traveling days are behind me (2/5) 我想我已經過了到處旅行的年紀了（二） A: I’ve been thinking about what you said about how it wasn’t always that easy to travel overseas. B: As a boy, my father went to boarding school in what was then Rhodesia. He told me it took him many flights over four days to make the journey. He would dread the thought of making that trip. A: When my parents visited me in Japan, it was the first time they’d been out of the country. They had to apply for their first ever passport. They were already in their 60s. B: So your parents had never been on a