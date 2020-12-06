74-year-old man’s miraculous escape after Taroko gorge cliff tumble 命大！74歲老翁拍照墜落清水斷崖 抓住樹枝保命

At 1:45pm on Wednesday afternoon in Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge National Park, the alarm was sounded after a tourist was seen to plunge over the edge of Cingshuei Cliff. A 74-year-old man surnamed Hu from Yilan County was taking a photograph next to an observation platform when, during a moment of inattention, he slipped over the cliff’s edge and plummeted 15m. Fortunately, Hu’s dexterity and physical strength allowed him to grab hold of a tree branch on the way down, which broke his fall and saved his life. After being rescued, Hu displayed no obvious external injuries and he refused treatment at hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hu was walking along Huide Trail when the view from Cingshuei Cliff caught his attention. In order to take a picturesque photograph, Hu decided to risk sitting on a protective fence at the cliff’s edge. However, a large gust of wind pushed Hu off his center of gravity, causing the septuagenarian to tumble over the precipice. Hu’s shocked traveling companion immediately called the emergency services for assistance.

Fortunately, as Hu fell he was able to clamber onto a tree branch while thick undergrowth also helped to cushion his fall. Although Hu tumbled 15m, he was unscathed from the fall and was left suffering only from shock. Rescue workers were dispatched to the scene and used a mobile crane to winch him to safety. Although still traumatized by the accident, Hu kept thanking the police and firefighters with an apologetic look on his face.

Cingshuei Cliff in Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge National Park is pictured in an undated photograph. 圖為花蓮縣太魯閣國家公園清水斷崖，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times 照片：自由時報記者王峻祺

The Taroko Gorge National Park Administration says it installed “no climbing” warning signs within the Cingshuei Cliff recreation area a few years ago following a previous similar incident with a visitor falling over the edge while taking a photograph. The administration reminds visitors to heed the warning signs so as to avoid any regrettable incidents from occurring. The police also warn visitors not to squat on raised ground near the cliff’s edge or stretch forward through the railings while taking photographs or taking in the view.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

花蓮縣太魯閣國家公園清水斷崖週三下午一點四十五分驚傳遊客墜崖，來自宜蘭的七十四歲胡姓老翁在清水斷崖觀景平台附近拍照，不慎墜落山崖，深達十五公尺，所幸他身手矯健，及時抓住樹枝緩衝才保住一命，被救出時無明顯外傷，婉拒送醫。

Rescue workers winch a 74-year-old man surnamed Hu to safety using a mobile crane on Wednesday at Cingshuei Cliff in Hualien County’s Taroko Gorge National Park. 位於花蓮縣太魯閣國家公園清水斷崖，本週三救護人員使用吊臂器材車的拖吊系統將七十四歲胡姓老翁吊起脫困。 Photo courtesy of a member of the public 照片：民眾提供

胡姓老翁週三下午到匯德步道遊玩，當下被台灣十大美景之一的清水斷崖景色吸引，為了拍「美照」，他冒險坐上懸崖圍牆取景，但崖邊陣陣強風，老翁重心不穩墜落懸崖，隨行友人見狀嚇得大叫，趕緊報案聯繫警消救援。

所幸老翁墜落過程攀住樹枝，加上樹叢緩衝力道，雖深達十五公尺，仍毫髮無傷，僅受驚嚇，救護人員出動吊臂器材車協助老翁脫困，利用架設拖吊系統將他吊起，老翁獲救後心有餘悸，一臉歉意連忙向警消道謝。

太魯閣國家公園管理處提醒，過去曾有民眾拍照墜落懸崖事件，多年來已在清水斷崖遊憩區設立禁止攀爬告示牌，盼遊客遵守避免再有憾事發生。警方則呼籲，拍照取景，切勿站立或蹲坐在緊鄰懸崖的高地上，或將身體探出欄杆外取景。

(自由時報記者王峻祺)