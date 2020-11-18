‘My Missing Valentine’ leads nominees at 57th Golden Horse Awards 金馬獎登場 《消失的情人節》強勢入圍

The 57th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday. Director Chen Yu-hsun’s My Missing Valentine is leading the nominees with 11 nods this year, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category are: Days Classmates Minus, Dear Tenant, and Hand Rolled Cigarette.

Hit movie Your Name Engraved Herein, which is the best-selling local film this year, also boasts five nominations for the Golden Horses, known as the Oscars of the Chinese world, including young sensation Edward Chen for Best New Actor. Chen is set to perform the theme song of the blockbuster movie at the ceremony with singer Crowd Lu.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is going to director Hou Hsiao-hsien, who shot to fame internationally by winning the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival in 1989 with his classic A City of Sadness, which won him a Golden Horse for Best Director. Hou later won two more Golden Horses for Best Director with Good Men, Good Women and The Assassin in 1995 and 2015, respectively.

A total of 79 Taiwanese nominees for the Golden Horse Awards take a group picture together in Taipei recently. 金馬獎七十九位台灣入圍者近日在台北市拍攝大合照。 Photo courtesy of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee 照片︰金馬影展執行委員會提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第五十七屆金馬獎頒獎典禮週六將在國父紀念館登場，導演陳玉勳的《消失的情人節》強勢入圍十一項，包括最佳劇情長片獎，是本屆大贏家。其它角逐該獎項的有︰《日子》、《同學麥娜絲》、《親愛的房客》、《手捲煙》。

金馬獎向來被視為華人世界的奧斯卡金像獎！而今年最賣座國片《刻在你心底的名字》亦榮獲五項提名，包括爆紅的主角陳昊森將角逐最佳新演員獎，還將在典禮上和歌手盧廣仲共同演唱該片主題曲《刻在我心底的名字》。

本屆終身成就獎則將頒發給知名導演侯孝賢，他於一九八九年以經典國片《悲情城市》，贏得威尼斯影展金獅獎從此享譽國際，並以該片贏得一座金馬獎最佳導演獎。之後更以《好男好女》、《刺客聶隱娘》，在一九九五年及二○一五年三度榮獲導演獎。

（台北時報張聖恩〉