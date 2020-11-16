SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s take a dog with us (1/5) 我們也把狗帶去好了（一）

A: Let’s take a dog with us. We’ll take Cocoa, but I think we should leave Goldie behind this time. She’s getting too old to do a road trip.

B: She can sit in the back of the car. She won’t be too much trouble.

A: She will, I assure you. Last time she was in the back seat she kept opening the window with her paw on the car window button, so she could poke her nose out and watch the scenery whizz by. I have no idea how she knew how to operate it, but it was dangerous. She could have jumped out.

A road stretches into the distance. 延伸至遠方的路。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Does Cocoa behave himself in the car?

A: Yes, but he insists on sitting in the front passenger seat, sitting on my lap. He gets nervous in the back. Now, are you sure the car rental place allows pets in the car?

B: I’ll ring them now and find out.

A: 我們也把狗帶去好了。我們帶可可去，不過我想小黃這次還是留在家好了。牠太老了，不適合帶上路。

B: 牠可以坐在後座啊，牠不會添什麼麻煩的啦。

A: 牠會！我跟你保證。上次牠坐在後座的時候，就自己用爪子按開關一直開窗，因為這樣牠就可以把鼻子探出去，看外面快速閃過的風景。我不曉得牠是怎麼知道這樣就可以開窗的，可是這樣好危險。牠搞不好會跳出去。

B: 可可坐車的時候乖嗎？

A: 乖啊，可是牠一定要坐在前座，坐在我腿上。牠坐後座就會緊張。你確定租車店會讓我們帶寵物上車嗎？

B: 我現在就來打電話問問看。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

