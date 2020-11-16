A: Let’s take a dog with us. We’ll take Cocoa, but I think we should leave Goldie behind this time. She’s getting too old to do a road trip.
B: She can sit in the back of the car. She won’t be too much trouble.
A: She will, I assure you. Last time she was in the back seat she kept opening the window with her paw on the car window button, so she could poke her nose out and watch the scenery whizz by. I have no idea how she knew how to operate it, but it was dangerous. She could have jumped out.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Does Cocoa behave himself in the car?
A: Yes, but he insists on sitting in the front passenger seat, sitting on my lap. He gets nervous in the back. Now, are you sure the car rental place allows pets in the car?
B: I’ll ring them now and find out.
A: 我們也把狗帶去好了。我們帶可可去，不過我想小黃這次還是留在家好了。牠太老了，不適合帶上路。
B: 牠可以坐在後座啊，牠不會添什麼麻煩的啦。
A: 牠會！我跟你保證。上次牠坐在後座的時候，就自己用爪子按開關一直開窗，因為這樣牠就可以把鼻子探出去，看外面快速閃過的風景。我不曉得牠是怎麼知道這樣就可以開窗的，可是這樣好危險。牠搞不好會跳出去。
B: 可可坐車的時候乖嗎？
A: 乖啊，可是牠一定要坐在前座，坐在我腿上。牠坐後座就會緊張。你確定租車店會讓我們帶寵物上車嗎？
B: 我現在就來打電話問問看。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“whizz”
“Whizz” is an example of onomatopoeia, a word that means, literally, “making a name,” used to refer to words invented to resemble the sound of what they describe. Other examples include “bang” and “crash.”
A: A friend of mine told me she saw US President Donald Trump in Tianmu that weekend. B: I’m pretty sure she was mistaken. A: She was just mucking around. She’d taken her family up there for a Halloween event. Somebody had put on a latex Trump mask and his trademark dark suit and red tie. B: What does the US president have to do with Halloween? A: I think it was just a fancy dress free-for-all. There were people made up as all sorts of monsters, ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and zombie nuns, as well as public figures. A:
The mikado pheasant, also known as “emperor’s pheasant,” is a species of pheasant endemic to Taiwan that is featured on Taiwan’s NT$1,000 bill. The mikado pheasant was once on the verge of extinction. However, thanks to the hard efforts of conservation workers, it has now returned to stable population levels. The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday shared the good news on its official Facebook page. It is a hard-won achievement that has been 30 years in the making. The ministry used the post to remind the public that if they encounter mikado pheasants while in mountainous or forest areas,
Actress Ruby Lin, who is a charity ambassador of the TVBS Foundation, has been promoting the foundation’s “Infinite Love” fundraising campaign, which is raising money for a total of 20 charity groups. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin said that public donations to charitable organizations have seriously declined this year, while many shelters have been forced to close. To show her support for the disadvantaged, Lin recently visited the Institute for the Blind of Taiwan in Taichung, where she learned how to guide visually-impaired people in the street properly, including the five-word principle — “observe, ask, touch, guide, describe.” “It’s more
Quite a day for getting dressed up (2/5) 盛裝慶祝的大好日子（二） B: I heard the LGBT Pride march was going to be smaller this year, because of the pandemic. In previous years, people have come from all over the world to support the event. A: I noticed there were a lot of companies with a presence there, too. I’m not sure what I think about commercial interests getting involved. B: That’s just the way of the world, I’m afraid. A: It didn’t take away from the celebratory atmosphere, though, or the really human moments, such as the guy giving out free hugs. Complete strangers would go up to him and throw their