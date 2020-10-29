SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m a real culture vulture (4/5) 我超愛藝文（四）

A: Look! Here’s the official catalog for the special exhibition we just visited.

B: That’s great. It’s got most of the works on display. We didn’t need to buy a ticket, we could just have looked through the catalog.

A: I’m not so sure. The photos in the catalog are printed well, but they can’t compete with the quality of the framed prints we just saw. There’s nothing like seeing the actual originals in person.

A woman leafs through a catalog of the Henri Cartier-Bresson: China, 1948-1949/1958 special exhibition at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Oct. 11. 一名女子十月十一日在台北市立美術館翻閱「布列松在中國：一九四八～一九四九∕一九五八」特展目錄。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: You’re right, actually. Look at this one. The darker tones are blocked up — I remember the tonal gradations in the original being far more nuanced.

A: Still, I think I’ll buy one. It’ll be a good souvenir of the visit.

A: 你看，那邊有剛剛那個特展的目錄！

B: 太好了！展出的作品大部分都收錄進來了。我們根本不需要買展覽的票，只要看這本目錄就可以了。

A: 不見得。目錄裡的照片是印得不錯，可是跟我們剛看到那些照片的品質不能比。親眼看到原作的經驗是無法取代的。

B: 的確，你說的對。你看這張，這比較深的色調都糊成一團，我記得照片上色調的變化要細緻得多。

A: 我想我還是會買一本，當做這次看展的紀念品。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: