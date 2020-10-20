Masks and hand washing slash Tainan enterovirus cases 戴口罩勤洗手 台南腸病毒病例大幅減少

Under the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, this year everyone has been washing their hands frequently and wearing masks. One result of this is that there have only been 33 cases of enterovirus in Tainan this year, which is far fewer than last year. On Monday last week, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che visited a school to promote the correct ideas about preventing viral outbreaks. Huang urged everyone not to get complacent, saying that people should keep washing their hands every day to make the enterovirus go away.

Tainan City Government held an enterovirus pledge activity under the banner of “Wash, rub, rinse, cup, wipe, then enterovirus will be nothing to fear” at Taiwan Municipal North District Kaiyuan Elementary School. Mayor Huang, Ministry of Health and Welfare Centers for Disease Control Southern Region Control Center Director Lee Tsuey-feng, Tainan City Public Health Bureau Commissioner Hsu I-lin, Bureau of Education Commissioner Cheng Hsin-hui, North District Administrator Lee Hwang-shing and local borough wardens got together and performed hand-washing actions to encourage everyone to pay attention to hand hygiene.

Huang said that, thanks to everyone washing their hands frequently and wearing masks, there have been remarkably few enterovirus cases in Tainan this year. Whereas there were more than 1,600 cases last year, there have only been 33 cases so far this year, which is a 98 percent fall in the number of cases. Enterovirus can have a great impact on children’s health. Enterovirus 71, especially, can cause severe symptoms and can be deadly. Tainan will therefore maintain policies such as encouraging people to wear masks and wash their hands frequently, so as to safeguard every child’s health and give their parents peace of mind.

Children perform hand-washing actions at Taiwan Municipal North District Kaiyuan Elementary School on Monday last week. 台南市北區開元國小學童上週一表演洗手動作。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government 照片：台南市政府提供

The Public Health Bureau says that COVID-19 has had the effect of raising the public’s awareness of disease prevention. Enterovirus prevalence has reached a low point all over the city this year, showing just how effective social disease-prevention measures can be in suppressing the spread of infectious diseases. The most important ways of preventing enterovirus are maintaining good hand hygiene by washing one’s hands before eating or holding babies and after going home, using the toilet or playing games.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

今年受到武漢肺炎疫情影響，大家勤洗手、戴口罩，台南市今年腸病毒的病例數僅三十三例，遠低於去年。台南市長黃偉哲上週一到校園宣導腸病毒正確防疫觀念，呼籲大家不要因此而鬆懈，還是要每天勤洗手，腸病毒才會遠離。

This leaflet published by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control shows the correct way to wash your hands. The English version of the leaflet was translated by the Taiwan Urbani Foundation. 衛福部疾病管制署宣導洗手的正確方式。英文版本由歐巴尼紀念基金會翻 Photo courtesy of Taiwan CDC 照片：衛福部疾病管制署提供

台南市政府在北區開元國小舉辦「濕搓沖捧擦、腸病毒嘸免驚！」腸病毒防治誓師活動，由市長黃偉哲、衛福部疾管署南區管制中心主任李翠鳳、台南市衛生局長許以霖、教育局長鄭新輝、北區區長李皇興及在地里長一同以行動宣導注重手部衛生。

黃偉哲表示，由於大家勤洗手、戴口罩的關係，今年台南市腸病毒的病例數特別少，去年有一千六百多例，今年以來僅三十三例，病例數大幅減少了百分之九十八。由於腸病毒對於孩子的健康影響非常大，特別是腸病毒七十一型的重症有可能致命，所以台南市對於戴口罩、勤洗手或是相關的政策仍會繼續推行，以維護每個孩子的健康，請家長放心。

衛生局指出，受到武漢肺炎疫情影響，民眾防疫意識提升，全市今年腸病毒流行趨勢均位於低點，顯見社區防疫措施確實有效抑制傳染病傳播。預防腸病毒最重要的防治措施就是做好手部衛生，在吃飯前、抱小孩前、回家後、如廁後及遊戲後皆應洗手。

（自由時報）