SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Hey! Look over at that bench! (1/5) 嘿！你看那邊的長椅！（一）

A: It’s such beautiful weather today. It’s perfect for taking a stroll around the park, and it’s great to see so many people outside enjoying the sunshine.

B: That woman’s got the right idea, sitting on a park bench, reading her book under a tree in the shade.

A: She seems to be quite engrossed. She hasn’t looked up once. It must be a real page turner.

A woman sits on a park bench, reading her book under a tree in the shade in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park on Oct. 2. 一名女子坐在公園長椅上，在樹蔭下讀著一本書。十月二日攝於台北大安森林公園。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Except for the fact that she doesn’t seem to be turning any pages.

A: Yeah, I’m beginning to think she’s dozed off.

B: Still, it’s a good idea, taking a nap on a park bench on a sunny day, shaded by the trees.

A: 今天天氣真好！最適合到公園散步了，看到那麼多人到外面來享受陽光真好！

B: 那個小姐做得對，她坐在長椅上，在樹蔭底下看書。

A: 她看起來好專心，頭都不抬一下。那本書一定很好看，讓人一頁接一頁欲罷不能。

B: 但是她好像都沒有翻書。

A: 對呀，我開始覺得她是在打瞌睡。

B: 晴朗的日子在公園樹蔭下的長椅小睡，也還是個好點子。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

