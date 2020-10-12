A: It’s such beautiful weather today. It’s perfect for taking a stroll around the park, and it’s great to see so many people outside enjoying the sunshine.
B: That woman’s got the right idea, sitting on a park bench, reading her book under a tree in the shade.
A: She seems to be quite engrossed. She hasn’t looked up once. It must be a real page turner.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Except for the fact that she doesn’t seem to be turning any pages.
A: Yeah, I’m beginning to think she’s dozed off.
B: Still, it’s a good idea, taking a nap on a park bench on a sunny day, shaded by the trees.
A: 今天天氣真好！最適合到公園散步了，看到那麼多人到外面來享受陽光真好！
B: 那個小姐做得對，她坐在長椅上，在樹蔭底下看書。
A: 她看起來好專心，頭都不抬一下。那本書一定很好看，讓人一頁接一頁欲罷不能。
B: 但是她好像都沒有翻書。
A: 對呀，我開始覺得她是在打瞌睡。
B: 晴朗的日子在公園樹蔭下的長椅小睡，也還是個好點子。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
page turner
A “page turner” is a book that is so engaging and exciting that you don’t want to put it down: you have to turn to the next page and continue reading.
Is that door the original wood? (2/5) 這門是原來的木材嗎？（二） A: I’m still not sure I would describe this old house as beautiful. It’s pretty ramshackle. To me it looks like a dilapidated old building. B: Have patience. The good examples are up ahead. This one is in a bad state of repair, I’ll grant you that, but the structure is still intact. A: I think whole parts of it will still need to be rebuilt. B: For sure, but after that it will be a perfectly livable residence for someone. I can imagine an artist living here, or a writer. A: 我還是不曉得該不該用美麗這兩個字來形容這棟老建築，它搖搖欲墜的。對我來說它就是一棟快倒塌的破建築。 B: 耐心點，好看的還在前面。我同意你說的，這一棟的確是年久失修，但是它的結構還是完整的。 A:
A: OK, now this is more like the kind of thing I was envisioning when you said wonderful architecture. B: This is a nice example of a restored historical structure. I think the restorers have done an excellent job of returning the building back to its original appearance. A: I’m guessing this is a family shrine. Is the brickwork all original? B: I can’t be sure, but I would imagine this part of the wall is all new. Can you see the different sizes and layout of the bricks here? A: OK，現在這裡就比較像是你當初跟我說的很棒的建築了。 B: 這是歷史建築修復很好的例子。我認為修復師做得很棒，把建築恢復成它原來的樣子。 A: