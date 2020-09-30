The 31th Golden Melody Awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the new Taipei Music Center. Singer Abao’s album Kinakaian (Mother Tongue) leads this year’s nominees with eight nods. The Aboriginal singer of the Paiwan people debuted as the duo Abao & Brandy in 2003, and won two Golden Melody Awards with their first album the next year. She has been promoting Aboriginal music since going solo.
The six nominees for Best Album in Mandarin include: Joanna Wang’s Love Is Calling Me, G.E.M.’s City Zoo, Peggy Hsu’s Hypnocity, Sandee Chan’s Juvenile A, Waa Wei’s Hidden, Not Forgotten, and Greeny Wu’s Spaceman. Wei, who is nominated for a total of six awards, will be hosting this year’s show, which will be broadcast live on TTV and online.
Rock band The Chairman’s frontman Wu Yung-chi is nominated as a solo artist for Best Male Vocalist in Taiwanese the first time, and will compete with new sensation Chen Yi-heng and three other contestants. Some of the performers include singers Hebe Tien, Fish Leong, E.SO, OZI, 9m88, and various other artists.
Photo courtesy of Nanguaq Co. 照片︰那屋瓦文化公司提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
第三十一屆金曲獎頒獎典禮週六將在全新的台北流行音樂中心登場，歌手阿爆以專輯《Kinakaian母親的舌頭》共入圍八項成為大贏家。這位原住民排灣族歌手在二○○三年，以雙人合唱團體阿爆 & Brandy出道，並以首張專輯在隔年榮獲兩座金曲獎。自從單飛後，即持續推廣原住民音樂。
六張入圍最佳國語專輯獎的有︰王若琳的《愛的呼喚》、鄧紫棋的《摩天動物園》、許哲珮的《失物之城》、陳珊妮的《Juvenile A》、魏如萱的《藏著並不等於遺忘》、吳青峰的《太空人》。其中魏如萱提名六項，更將擔任今年主持人，典禮將在台視及網路現場直播。
Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報記者陳逸寬
而董事長樂團的主唱吳永吉首次以個人身份入圍最佳台語男歌手獎，他將和新秀陳以恆等人競逐歌王頭銜。本屆表演嘉賓則包括田馥甄、梁靜茹、瘦子、OZI、9m88等多組藝人。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. mother tongue phr. 母語 (mu2 yu3)
2. aboriginal adj. 原住民(yuan2 zhu4 min2)
3. Paiwan n. 排灣 (pai2 wan1 zu2)
4. solo adv. 單獨地(dan1 du2 de5)
5. juvenile n. 少年、未成年者(shao4 nian2, wei4 cheng2 nian2 zhe3)
