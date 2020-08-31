A: I just realized we’re already halfway through the seventh lunar month.
B: I don’t catch your drift. What’s so special about this month?
A: You know what I’m talking about: the gates of hell have opened.
Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報蘇孟娟
B: The gates of hell? Is that a new horror movie? Sounds cool!
A: Our ancestors have come to visit, and other spirits too.
B: Oh, you mean it’s gho-. . .
A: Don’t say it! Until the gates shut again, it’s bad luck to mention that word.
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
A: 我剛剛發現，農曆七月已經過去一半了。
B: 我不太懂你的意思。這個月有什麼特別的嗎？
A: 你知道我在說什麼吧：地獄之門已經打開囉。
B: 地獄之門？是新的恐怖片嗎？聽起來好酷！
A: 我們的祖先都來拜訪我們了，其他靈魂也是。
B: 哦，你是說鬼……。
A: 不要說出那個字！在門關閉之前，提到這個字不太吉利。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
“I don’t catch your drift”
This phrase means: “I don’t quite understand what you mean” or “I’m confused.”
A: Are you sure it’s a good idea to choose your partner using astrology? B: You don’t believe in it? A: Actually, I’m quite skeptical. It’s a pseudoscience. There is no evidence whatsoever that the movement of stars has any effect on human lives. B: But a friend of mine absolutely swears by it. She says she reads the horoscope every day, and it really helps as a guide to life and relationships. A: 你確定用星座來挑選對象是一個好主意嗎？ B: 你不相信星座嗎？ A: 其實，我抱持著有些懷疑的態度。占星術是「偽科學」。沒有證據顯示星球的運行對人類生命有任何影響。 B: 但是我有一個朋友超級相信星座。她說她每天都會讀星座運勢，而且它真的很有用，能指引她的生活和人際關係。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Do you believe in astrology? 你相信星座嗎？（五） A: There are only 12 star signs. That means that roughly 1/12 of the 7.8 billion people in the world have the same set of personality traits and share the same fate on any given day. It’s quite improbable. B: When you put it like that. . . you’ve convinced me. Now I’m skeptical too. A: Instead of getting hung up on star signs when dating, just focus on individual personalities. Don’t limit yourself to certain star signs. There are plenty more fish in the sea. B: That’s good advice. If I cast my net far and wide, I’m much more likely to
A: OK, I’m going to fully debunk horoscopes: the reason they appear so precise is because of what psychologists call “Barnum statements.” B: What are those? A: They are descriptions of someone’s personality that are so vague and general, he or she believes they’re specifically tailored to him- or herself. It’s a trick that has been used by fortune tellers, astrologers and con-artists over the centuries to convince people they possess paranormal powers. B: I see. A: So when you read a horoscope, you unconsciously seize upon any details that accord with your life experiences. A: 好，我現在要來徹底揭穿星座運勢：它們看起來那麼準確的原因，在於心理學家所說的「巴納姆陳述」。 B: 那是什麼？ A: 它們是關於某些人個性的描述，其模糊和空泛的程度讓人們以為，這些是特別為他們量身訂做的。好幾個世紀以來，算命者、占星術士，以及騙子都經常利用這個把戲，企圖說服人們他們擁有超自然能力。 B: 我懂了。 A: