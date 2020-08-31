SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Do you believe in ghosts? (1/5) 你相信鬼嗎？（一）

A: I just realized we’re already halfway through the seventh lunar month.

B: I don’t catch your drift. What’s so special about this month?

A: You know what I’m talking about: the gates of hell have opened.

People dressed in a variety of ghost costumes promote a “100 ghosts midnight walk” event at Taichung’s Fengjia Night Market on Wednesday last week. 人們打扮成各種鬼怪，上週三於台中逢甲夜市推廣百鬼夜行踩街的「搞鬼」活動。 Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報蘇孟娟

B: The gates of hell? Is that a new horror movie? Sounds cool!

A: Our ancestors have come to visit, and other spirits too.

B: Oh, you mean it’s gho-. . .

A: Don’t say it! Until the gates shut again, it’s bad luck to mention that word.

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

A: 我剛剛發現，農曆七月已經過去一半了。

B: 我不太懂你的意思。這個月有什麼特別的嗎？

A: 你知道我在說什麼吧：地獄之門已經打開囉。

B: 地獄之門？是新的恐怖片嗎？聽起來好酷！

A: 我們的祖先都來拜訪我們了，其他靈魂也是。

B: 哦，你是說鬼……。

A: 不要說出那個字！在門關閉之前，提到這個字不太吉利。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）