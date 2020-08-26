SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Do you believe in astrology? (3/5) 你相信星座嗎？（三）

A: Today’s horoscope is written so vaguely that it could apply to almost anyone.

B: What do you mean?

A: “Hang in there, Pisces. You’ve been working flat out to achieve a goal, and the end is finally in sight. No one will be as tough a judge as you, so stay the course and believe in your labor of love!”

A Pisces art installation created by artist Lee Kuo-chin is pictured in Taipei on June 6, 2009. 藝術家李國欽創造的「雙魚座」藝術裝置，二○○九年六月六日攝於台北市。 Photo: He Yu-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報何玉華

B: But I am working really hard to complete my master’s thesis!

A: At any given time, everyone is working towards achieving some kind of a goal.

B: Hmm. . . I’m still not convinced.

A: 今天的星座運勢寫得實在很模糊，以至於幾乎可以適用在任何人身上。

B: 你是什麼意思？

A: 「堅持下去，雙魚座。你已經竭盡全力地想要達到目標，現在終於可以看見終點了。沒有人會像你對自己像裁判一樣那麼嚴苛，所以堅持到底，並且相信你發自內心、不求回報的付出。」

B: 但是我現在真的很努力地想要完成我的碩士論文啊！

A: 無論在什麼時候，每個人都在努力想要達到某種目標。

B: 嗯……我還是沒有被說服。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

