A: Today’s horoscope is written so vaguely that it could apply to almost anyone.
B: What do you mean?
A: “Hang in there, Pisces. You’ve been working flat out to achieve a goal, and the end is finally in sight. No one will be as tough a judge as you, so stay the course and believe in your labor of love!”
Photo: He Yu-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報何玉華
B: But I am working really hard to complete my master’s thesis!
A: At any given time, everyone is working towards achieving some kind of a goal.
B: Hmm. . . I’m still not convinced.
A: 今天的星座運勢寫得實在很模糊，以至於幾乎可以適用在任何人身上。
B: 你是什麼意思？
A: 「堅持下去，雙魚座。你已經竭盡全力地想要達到目標，現在終於可以看見終點了。沒有人會像你對自己像裁判一樣那麼嚴苛，所以堅持到底，並且相信你發自內心、不求回報的付出。」
B: 但是我現在真的很努力地想要完成我的碩士論文啊！
A: 無論在什麼時候，每個人都在努力想要達到某種目標。
B: 嗯……我還是沒有被說服。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“labor of love”
A “labor of love” is a task or project that someone does purely for pleasure and interest, rather than for some kind of a reward. Examples could include restoring an antique piano or writing a novel.
