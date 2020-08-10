SPEAK UP 雙語會話

How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何？

A: Did you do anything special for Father’s Day on Saturday?

B: Yep. Our whole family had a day out at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival.

A: Is that the one that’s held every year in Taitung?

Hot air balloons are moored at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung County on July 11. 熱氣球於台東縣參與臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華，攝於七月十一日。 Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃明堂

B: That’s right. This year is the 10th year of the festival.

A: Did you go for a ride in a hot air balloon?

B: I sure did. I went for a ride in a SpongeBob SquarePants balloon. The views of the surrounding countryside were breathtaking, and we were so lucky with the weather: the sun had its hat on all day long.

A: 上週六你有特別慶祝父親節嗎？

B: 有哦，我們全家出門去看臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華。

A: 是那個每年都在台東舉辦的活動嗎？

B: 沒錯。今年是活動舉辦的第十年！

A: 你有去搭熱氣球嗎？

B: 那當然啊，我搭到海綿寶寶熱氣球。周圍的鄉村景色讓人讚嘆不已，而且那天很幸運，天氣超好，一整天都出大太陽。

（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: