A: Did you do anything special for Father’s Day on Saturday?
B: Yep. Our whole family had a day out at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival.
A: Is that the one that’s held every year in Taitung?
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者黃明堂
B: That’s right. This year is the 10th year of the festival.
A: Did you go for a ride in a hot air balloon?
B: I sure did. I went for a ride in a SpongeBob SquarePants balloon. The views of the surrounding countryside were breathtaking, and we were so lucky with the weather: the sun had its hat on all day long.
A: 上週六你有特別慶祝父親節嗎？
B: 有哦，我們全家出門去看臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華。
A: 是那個每年都在台東舉辦的活動嗎？
B: 沒錯。今年是活動舉辦的第十年！
A: 你有去搭熱氣球嗎？
B: 那當然啊，我搭到海綿寶寶熱氣球。周圍的鄉村景色讓人讚嘆不已，而且那天很幸運，天氣超好，一整天都出大太陽。
（Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
breathtaking
Synonyms:
spectacular, magnificent, wonderful, awe-inspiring, awesome, astounding, amazing, stunning, stupendous, incredible
