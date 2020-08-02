EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Wow, this teahouse is amazing. I feel like I’ve been transported to Kyoto. Hey, don’t sip your tea yet. I want to take a photo first.

B: But I’m absolutely parched.

A: One second, I just need to adjust the camera’s exposure setting. Arrrgh, that didn’t work. Hmmm, maybe I need to turn this dial.

B: Wake me up when you’ve finished...

A: 哇，這間茶屋真棒，我覺得好像被傳送到京都了。嘿，先不要啜飲你的茶。我要先來拍照。

B: 但是我快渴死了。

A : 一秒鐘就好，我只需要調整相機的曝光設定。啊，這沒有用。嗯，也許我應該來轉這個鈕。

B : 我先睡一覺，你弄完再叫醒我。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: