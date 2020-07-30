A : Have you got any ideas where to go in Tainan? Somewhere I can test out my new camera.
B : Well, there is one place I’d really like to visit. A rice mill.
A : A what? That sounds so dull.
B : Hear me out, it actually sounds really interesting. It’s a historic Japanese-era mill that’s just opened to the public following restoration.
A : 你有想去台南哪裡嗎？最好是我可以測試新相機的地方。
B : 嗯，有一個地方我真的很想去。一間碾米廠。
A : 一間什麼？聽起來好無聊。
B : 你仔細聽我說，其實那邊聽起來真的很有趣。那是一座歷史悠久的日治時代碾米廠，最近修復完成後才對一般大眾開放。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass
Scientists have predicted for the first time when, where and how polar bears are likely to disappear, warning that if greenhouse gas emissions stay on their current trajectory all but a few polar bear populations in the Arctic will probably be gone by 2100. By as early as 2040, it is very likely that many polar bears will begin to experience reproductive failure, leading to local extinctions, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change. The study examines how the bears will be affected under two different greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. The researchers found that under a business-as-usual emissions scenario,
When he was still only 11 years old, watercolor artist Lin Ying-che, born in Chiayi County’s Puzih City, was taught by Wu Mei-lin, an established artist at the time. Lin would later have to put his dreams of being a painter on hold as he had to turn his attention to looking after his family. Even his wife had no idea that he was able to paint, and it wasn’t until after he retired at the age of 75 that Lin picked up the brush again, after a gap of over 60 years. Over the following decade, he has been
Just days after rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid on US Independence Day, his campaign specialist Steve Kramer revealed that West may be pulling out of the race. “He’s out,” Kramer told New York Magazine on the phone. West only qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot. West, previously a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, tweeted his intention to run for president this year to challenge Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” the billionaire said in an interview, pledging to run the country like the nation “Wakanda” in superhero film Black Panther if elected. In response, Trump