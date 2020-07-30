EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Have you got any ideas where to go in Tainan? Somewhere I can test out my new camera.

B : Well, there is one place I’d really like to visit. A rice mill.

A : A what? That sounds so dull.

B : Hear me out, it actually sounds really interesting. It’s a historic Japanese-era mill that’s just opened to the public following restoration.

A : 你有想去台南哪裡嗎？最好是我可以測試新相機的地方。

B : 嗯，有一個地方我真的很想去。一間碾米廠。

A : 一間什麼？聽起來好無聊。

B : 你仔細聽我說，其實那邊聽起來真的很有趣。那是一座歷史悠久的日治時代碾米廠，最近修復完成後才對一般大眾開放。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: