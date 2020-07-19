A: You’re a bit of a sake buff, aren’t you?
B: I joined a sake appreciation class a few years ago. Did you know that there are more than 70 types of rice used to make sake?
A: I didn’t know that!
B: The rice is also “polished” prior to fermentation to remove the outer layer of bran. The rice variety and amount of polishing both affect the flavor of the sake.
A: 你真的是清酒愛好者耶，不是嗎？
B: 我幾年前參加過清酒欣賞課。你知道用來做清酒的米起碼有七十種嗎？
A: 我還真的不知道！
B: 米在發酵之前還要經過「精磨」，移除米粒外層部分。米的種類和精磨的程度都會影響清酒的風味。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
If you are an office worker who sits in front of a computer screen all day, and after work swipes away on your mobile phone, plays on a Nintendo Switch or other electronic devices, you are at risk of “diseases of affluence,” including tired and sore eyes. To avoid dry eye syndrome, in addition to resting your eyes, you can use eye massage techniques and eat nutritious foods to alleviate the symptoms. Smartphone addicts and office workers glued to screens all day often go for long periods without blinking; this can lead to tiredness, dry eye syndrome and sore eyes. According
In the past two weeks, our social media feeds were flooded by the image of Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, telling US senators at a hearing that the country was “going in the wrong direction.” The image had a vivid, layered power. Not only did it feel like a national death knell, but Fauci’s appearance — in an imperial-red face mask emblazoned with the insignia of baseball’s Washington Nationals — seemed to signal another culture war. Fauci was making a comment about how to maintain one’s masculinity while wearing a face mask. Fauci apparently isn’t the only
South Korean zombie horror film Peninsula — the sequel to 2016 global blockbuster Train to Busan — hit the screens in Taiwan yesterday. The original is the second best-selling Korean film in Taiwan’s history, with a total box-office gross of over NT$340 million (about US$11.5 million), so the film industry hopes that the sequel will boost box office takings once again. Starring hit South Korean actor Gang Dong-won and actress Lee Jung-hyun, the story takes place four years after the events of Train to Busan, as survivors strive to escape from the Korean Peninsula. Taiwanese distributor GaragePlay founder Wayne Chang said
Most people understand the importance of avoiding second-hand smoke, but doctors say that the risk of third-hand tobacco in one’s living environment is not only as dangerous, but that small children are more likely to come into contact with it and could develop a cough as a result. For this reason, parents should be aware of the dangers. According to Chiu Chen-fong, director of the thoracic medicine department of Feng Yuan Hospital in Taichung, third-hand tobacco occurs when a person smokes in a closed environment, and the tobacco smoke particles settle on surfaces in the room, including the smokers’