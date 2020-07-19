EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You’re a bit of a sake buff, aren’t you?

B: I joined a sake appreciation class a few years ago. Did you know that there are more than 70 types of rice used to make sake?

A: I didn’t know that!

B: The rice is also “polished” prior to fermentation to remove the outer layer of bran. The rice variety and amount of polishing both affect the flavor of the sake.

A: 你真的是清酒愛好者耶，不是嗎？

B: 我幾年前參加過清酒欣賞課。你知道用來做清酒的米起碼有七十種嗎？

A: 我還真的不知道！

B: 米在發酵之前還要經過「精磨」，移除米粒外層部分。米的種類和精磨的程度都會影響清酒的風味。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: