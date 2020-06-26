Fei Yu-ching surprised as 80s hit goes viral《一剪梅》歐美爆紅 費玉清驚喜

After Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching retired from showbiz late last year, the popularity of his classic song “Yi Jian Mei,” literally “a twig of plum blossoms,” has surged worldwide in recent months. The 1983 hit even won the top spot on Spotify in Norway and New Zealand and the second spot in Finland and Sweden.

It all started with a video, as Chinese entertainer Zhang Aiqin, nicknamed “Egg Brother,” posted a clip of him singing the chorus of the song. After the clip was reposted to major social media, the song has gone viral on the Internet as foreign netizens try to sing the Chinese lyrics “xue hua piao piao, bei feng xiao xiao,” which literally means: the snowflakes are falling and the north wind is blowing.

Fei’s manager responded that the 65-year-old singer was surprised about this, saying Fei has felt blessed before and after retirement but has no plan to stage a comeback, despite the global sensation.

Singer Fei Yu-ching performs at his farewell concert at the Taipei Arena on Nov. 7 last year. 歌手費玉清於去年十一月七日，在台北小巨蛋告別演唱會演出。 Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣資深歌手費玉清去年底封麥退出演藝圈，然而他演唱的經典名曲《一剪梅》近月來在全球大受歡迎。這首一九八三年的金曲甚至還登上Spotify排行榜，在挪威、紐西蘭均榮獲冠軍，在芬蘭、瑞典亦高居第二。

這一切都是從某段影片開始的，日前中國藝人「蛋哥」張愛欽上傳一段自己演唱該曲副歌的片段，影片被轉傳至各大社群媒體後，歌曲就在網路上爆紅。外國網友紛紛唱起中文歌詞︰「雪花飄飄，北風蕭蕭」。

費玉清的經紀人則透露，他得知後覺得很驚喜，並表示不論是在封麥前後，老天爺對他都很好。不過雖然歌曲在全球造成轟動，並無重新復出的打算。

(台北時報張聖恩)