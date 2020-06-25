EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : You never pre-stir-fry the rice when making southern-style zongzi. This reduces the amount of calories so they’re healthier.

B : What? Right that’s it, the gloves are off. If you’re that worried about the calories, then don’t eat zongzi.

A : Calm down. Just one northern-style zongzi is the equivalent of eating a whole boxed lunch.

B : You’d better not look at my tummy. I ate two zongzi for lunch.

A : 南部粽的米不會事先炒熟，熱量比較低，對身體比較好。

B : 什麼？恕我不客氣的說，吃粽子還要擔心熱量，那乾脆不要吃。

A : 冷靜點。一顆北部粽的熱量可能相當於一整個便當哦。

B : 你不要看我的肚子啦，我中午才吃了兩顆。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: