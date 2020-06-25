A : You never pre-stir-fry the rice when making southern-style zongzi. This reduces the amount of calories so they’re healthier.
B : What? Right that’s it, the gloves are off. If you’re that worried about the calories, then don’t eat zongzi.
A : Calm down. Just one northern-style zongzi is the equivalent of eating a whole boxed lunch.
B : You’d better not look at my tummy. I ate two zongzi for lunch.
A : 南部粽的米不會事先炒熟，熱量比較低，對身體比較好。
B : 什麼？恕我不客氣的說，吃粽子還要擔心熱量，那乾脆不要吃。
A : 冷靜點。一顆北部粽的熱量可能相當於一整個便當哦。
B : 你不要看我的肚子啦，我中午才吃了兩顆。
Yushan National Park has recently been reporting frequent sightings of Formosan black bears. These sightings have not been confined only to the Walami Trail in the eastern area of the park; traces of Formosan black bears have also been seen in the area around the Duiguan area of the Batongguan Trail. From February this year to June, an automatic camera installed near the Walami Trail has captured images of the black bears ambling through the area on an almost monthly basis. This shows not only that the location is an important stomping ground for the black bears, but also that
The classic film “Gone with the Wind” was removed from HBO Max on Tuesday last week, as the protests against racism force major TV networks to review their offerings. The 1939 American Civil War epic set a record by winning eight Oscars, and remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, adjusted for inflation. The film’s depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has given rise to criticism. “‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” said HBO Max, which has nearly 35
Scientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya civilization — a colossal rectangular elevated platform built between 1,000 and 800 BC in Mexico’s Tabasco state. The structure, unlike the soaring Maya pyramids at cities like Tikal in Guatemala and Palenque in Mexico erected some 1,500 years later, was not built of stone but rather of clay and earth, and likely was used for mass rituals, researchers said on June 3. Located at a site called Aguada Fenix near the Guatemalan border, the structure measured nearly 400m wide and 1,400m long