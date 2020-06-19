‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled over racism concerns 涉及種族歧視？《亂世佳人》下架

The classic film “Gone with the Wind” was removed from HBO Max on Tuesday last week, as the protests against racism force major TV networks to review their offerings. The 1939 American Civil War epic set a record by winning eight Oscars, and remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, adjusted for inflation.

The film’s depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has given rise to criticism. “‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” said HBO Max, which has nearly 35 million subscribers. Such depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, the platform added.

Meanwhile, following Paramount Network’s cancelation of its police reality show “Cops” after 31 years of broadcasting, Netflix and Amazon also dropped some shows quietly while creating special “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) sections, with films and documentaries to help viewers learn more about the BLM movement.

Actor Clark Gable and actress Vivien Leigh in a still for Gone with the Wind. 影星克拉克蓋博、費雯麗在《亂世佳人》的劇照中。 Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. 照片︰華納兄弟提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

經典電影《亂世佳人》自上週二從HBO Max影音串流平台下架，面對反種族主義示威，各大電視網均重新審視所提供的節目。這部關於南北戰爭的一九三九年史詩級電影，當年曾創下榮獲八項奧斯卡獎之紀錄，在加計通貨膨脹影響後仍是影史最賣座強片。

由於該片描述心滿意足的黑奴和英勇的主人，因而在近日引發議論。HBO Max說：「《亂世佳人》是它那個時代的產物，內容描述某些族群與種族偏見，很遺憾，該現象仍普遍存在於美國社會。」有將近三千五百萬名訂戶的HBO Max還說，像這樣的描述不論在當時或現在都是不對的。

此外，在熱播三十一年後，派拉蒙電視網將停播老牌實境秀《警察實錄》。網飛、亞馬遜則低調撤下某些節目，並設立「黑人的命也是命」(BLM)活動專區，提供影片、紀錄片幫助觀眾了解該運動。

(台北時報張聖恩)