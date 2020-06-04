EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : I’ve found another environmentally friendly way to exterminate

cockroaches.

B : Instead of obsessing about killing them, why not just keep the apartment clean?

A : Are you saying I’m untidy? We have so many cockroaches because it’s an old building.

B : You see that bowl on the table? It’s been there for two days. You can start with washing that up.

A : 我剛剛找到另一個環境友善的消滅蟑螂方法了。

B : 與其那麼執著想要消滅蟑螂，為什麼不乾脆保持公寓整潔呢？

A : 你是在說我不愛乾淨嗎？我們會有那麼多蟑螂的原因，是因為公寓很舊了。

B : 你有看到桌上那個碗嗎？它放在那邊兩天了。你可以先從洗碗開始做起。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: